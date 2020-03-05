Inside a family’s luxury-looking 40 foot shipping container

A homeowner has shared the budget buys she purchased from Kmart to style her family’s 40 foot shipping container property, including a $59.99 entertainment unit and $8 bedroom cushions.

The Australian woman joined the tiny house movement by securing a $55,000 custom built container from Luxury Compact Homes on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

It comes with one bedroom, a kitchen and bathroom and was set up on her plot of land as part of the fee.

Once installed she started to decorate it with pink and white coloured furniture to match the crisp white walls and tiled splashback in the kitchen.

Kmart featured heavily in the bedroom with a range of $8 cushions, a $12 magenta throw and $38 quilt cover set.

Two bedside tables from Pillow Talk with a wooden top and metal legs give the room an edge and a large window looks out over the paddock surrounding them.

The living room has a designer-looking black TV unit that will set you back just $59.99 at Kmart and a $625 grey couch from Freedom that’s perfect for curling up on to watch Netflix.

After sharing images of the rooms on Facebook, the Queensland-based amateur decorator was inundated with praise for creating a tiny domain.

‘Oh my gosh I love what you live in. You have more kitchen bench space than I do, and I live in an actual house,’ one woman said.

‘Amazing work. Now it just needs a timber deck and it will be perfect,’ another said.

A third added: ‘That’s one of the best tiny houses I’ve seen. Great space and style’.

While the initial outlay wasn’t cheap – and the family don’t yet have a laundry – it’s far more affordable than buying a house with a mortgage.