Inside a group of scuba-diving sleuths who have solved seven cold cases in two months – and learn how they do it.

In just two months, a crack team of scuba-diving sleuths has solved seven cold cases, bringing much-needed closure to heartbroken families who had been left in the dark for years.

Chaos Divers, based in Southern Illinois, is made up of divers Jacob Grubbs and Eric Bussick, as well as Lindsey Bussick, the group’s head of logistics.

Between October and December of last year, the trio solved seven missing persons cases in Illinois, Oregon, Kentucky, and Texas.

The remains of Jeff Anthony Shepherd were discovered in a pickup truck submerged in a pond in Strunk, Kentucky, on December 5.

Shepherd had been missing for over three years, last seen on March 18, 2018, leaving a bar in Winfield.

He had called his mother to say he was on his way home, but he never returned.

Jacob Grubbs, 33, revealed in an exclusive interview with The Sun that he, Eric, and Lindsey never intended to become independent cold case investigators, but were motivated to do so after a chance discovery made by a friend in 2019.

Jacob, an avid fisherman, began scuba diving a few years ago in order to assist in the cleanup of trash from local rivers, lakes, and swimming holes.

While doing so, the former coal miner claims to have come across a variety of items ranging from discarded iPhones to misplaced wallets, prompting him to create a YouTube channel to document his fascinating finds.

“I used to watch a lot of videos about it on Youtube and honestly thought they were fake until I started doing it and then I was like, ‘wow!’,” Jacob told The Sun.

He quickly grew a large social media following on YouTube, where he befriended a number of other divers who shared his passion for diving.

Jared Leisek of the YouTube channel Adventures with Purpose was one of the divers.

In December 2019, Leisek made headlines when, while diving in Oregon, he came across a car with a body inside and ended up solving a cold case by accident.

Jacob drove up to St. John’s and parked his car.

Louis to help Leisek with the Missouri River dive where they discovered Nathan Ashby’s body.

The 22-year-old has been missing since July 31, 2019, when he went missing around 6.45 a.m. while driving his 1994 Chevy Silverado to work.

Jacob said he felt “compelled” to continue investigating cold cases in Southern Illinois after making the incredible discovery.

Families looking for missing loved ones began contacting him directly after that, and he…

