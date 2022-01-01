Inside a guest house from hell, complete with “blood-stained beds” and an owner who tells customers to “go f**k yourself.”

Inside a guest house from hell with “blood-stained beds” and an owner who tells customers to “f**k themselves.”

A GUESTHOUSE has been slammed by tourists for having blood-stained beds and an owner who tells customers to “go f*** yourself.”

Beverley Guest House, formerly Minster Garth Guest House, near Hull, has a slew of negative reviews, with many advising people to “avoid it at all costs.”

One soldier even goes so far as to say that his stay in Afghanistan was more comfortable.

Another guest at the family-run Bandamp;B described it as an “absolute dump” in July 2021.

“Minister Garth adds a whole new meaning to a dirty weekend away,” they wrote on Tripadvisor.

“No offense to the homeless, but the entire place reeked like a tramps blanket.”

“Another way to put it is a bowel movement following a bad kebab.”

“The room was so filthy that we had to get the dog blanket out of the car to put between our feet and the filthy, threadbare carpet.”

The guest went on to say that their room was filled with “mould, dirt, filth, stains, urine, and blood,” and that the owner should be “utterly ashamed.”

Broken beds, filthy carpets, and ripped curtains covered in cobwebs and dust have been reported elsewhere.

Unwashed cups are strewn about the rooms, which “don’t appear to have been cleaned in months.”

“And if that wasn’t bad enough, there are faulty electrics on display on broken light fittings, and the defective smoke alarm is a disaster waiting to happen, simply dangerous,” one person added.

Several customers slammed the hotelier, who charges up to £85 per night, in addition to the rooms.

According to them, the owner, John Dixon Hart, provides “awful service” and once told a potential booker to “go f*** yourself” when they asked him to match his online price over the phone.

“I then hung up on him, stunned, and he called us back to say he didn’t appreciate our hanging up on him.”

They continued, “Absolutely bizarre.”

“Please do not stay here for your own sanity and safety.”

Others have spoken out in support of them, urging everyone to stay away.

“In the way he talks to his guests, the owner was the rudest foul mouthed person I have ever come across,” another said.

“He effed and blinded at guests all night.”

“I would go back in time and avoid this place if I could.”

A third, who stayed at the establishment for one night in October 2020, said, “I preferred to sleep in a…

