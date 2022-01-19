Inside a Harrisburg bar, a killer tapped a man on the shoulder before shooting him in the back: police.

A man with a grudge recognized Xavier King as he walked into a Harrisburg bar on Sunday night.

According to court documents, the man drew his hood up and began walking towards King.

That’s when the man with one hand yanked a gun from his waistband and tapped King on the right shoulder with the other.

Police wrote in court records filed Tuesday night to support first-degree murder charges against Shawn Davenport, 34, that the man appeared to be confirming King’s identity.

According to the records, Davenport then shot King in the back and then shot him again as he lay on the ground.

According to court records, the incident was captured on video surveillance inside The Café at 2312 Derry Street.

Because of the seriousness of the charge, Davenport was arrested Tuesday night and remained in custody Wednesday without bond.

Defendants charged with crimes that carry the possibility of a life sentence in Pennsylvania are not entitled to bail.

The motive for Davenport’s assassination of King, who was well-liked and studying for a commercial driver’s license, has not been revealed.

Davenport served three years in prison after being convicted of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to sell.

His probation ended in June of last year.

According to court records, his probation officer assisted in identifying Davenport as the killer.

According to the records, the officer looked at the video and “almost immediately” recognized Davenport as the man who pulled the gun and shot King.

Davenport was charged with first-degree murder, possessing a gun while prohibited, carrying a concealed weapon without a license, and recklessly endangering another person, in addition to first-degree murder.

According to court records, the endangering charge stems from “putting other patrons in danger of serious bodily injury.”

In recent years, the bar has been the scene of several violent acts.

On Aug. 2, two customers were slashed in the face and left scarred.

According to a lawsuit they filed against the club, they have 5, according to the lawsuit.

A man who had been kicked out of the bar returned with a gun in 2017, firing shots inside, but no one was injured.