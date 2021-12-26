Inside a haunted shopping mall with eerie stores that have been closed for 25 years.

THIS is the shopping mall where more than 40 eerie stores have sat empty for the past 25 years.

Five Sisters Freeport Shopping Village in West Lothian, Scotland, first opened its doors in 1996 as a premier designer clothing outlet.

More than 1 million people visited the 50,000-square-foot shopping center in its first year, which featured Calvin Klein, DKNY, Versace, and Levis among its brands.

According to Edinburgh Live, the site featured two cafes and two restaurants, as well as a Leisureland facility with go karts and an entertainment center.

Upgrades worth £18 million were planned to expand the area and add amenities such as a golf course and a snow center with ski slopes, toboggan runs, and snowboarding.

Consumers, however, preferred the Livingston Designer Outlet, which opened in 2000.

The complex’s fortunes began to deteriorate, and tenants relocated their shop leases to the Livingston location.

The Five Sisters Freeport Shopping Village was abandoned in 2004 and was only used for filming on a zombie children’s show by the BBC in 2015.

The West Lothian Council rejected plans to build housing in the area, but it is hoped that it will be redeveloped in the future.

Although West Lothian Council has rejected plans to build housing in the area, they do say in their Local Plan that they want to see it redeveloped.

“The council supports the redevelopment, or reuse, of Westwood (Freeport), near West Calder, which was previously used as a factory outlet center,” according to a spokesperson.

“We will support recreational and tourist uses, specialized employment, starter units (Class 4), and institutional uses that are appropriate for a rural setting.”

“Where this is shown to be necessary in terms of the financial viability of an appropriate scheme, some element of new or extended building outside the development envelope on site andor housing (very low density and a maximum of 30 houses meriting a rural location, all confined to the development envelope) will be considered.”