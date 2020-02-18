Inside a hoarder’s suburban backyard which has sparked a major neighbourhood feud

A major neighbourhood feud has broken out over a local hoarder’s backyard that is littered with everything from bird cages to barbecues and even a shipping container.

The ‘nightmare’ home in Warnbro, south of Perth, is surrounded by trailers and an junk including old furniture and paint tins.

Desperate residents called for action to be taken against the the owner of the house on Jean Pierre Drive.

One concerned neighbor, Pauline, told 7News: ‘It’s just a mess and it’s just getting worse.

‘I hate it but I just try to ignore it.’

Neighbours also commented about the state of the home on Facebook.

One wrote: ‘Rockingham City Council fails to deliver. Would you like to live in this mess? We have for the last three months.

‘We have rung and emailed about the mess and other goings on and they do nothing.’

The post continued: ‘I thought it was council’s duty of care to look after their law abiding rate payers, but once again the unlawful seem to get away with it!’

Emails sent from annoyed residents to the Rockingham Council were also obtained by 7News.

Another neighbour said: ‘This property is getting more untidy each day. There is a steady stream of cars dropping off furniture which is then stacked up along side of the driveway.

‘Can you please advise me as to when this complaint will be looked into and some action taken,’ the email asked.

The Mayor of Rockingham Barry Sammels said that he was not aware of the situation and would be looking into it.