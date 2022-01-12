Inside a mind-boggling terror plot in which 18 jihadists would have blown up seven planes…and spooks wanted them to board with BOMBS

Inside a mind-boggling terror plot in which 18 jihadis would have blown up seven planes…and spooks wanted them to board with BOMBS

It’s hard to beat in terms of high-risk anti-terrorism strategies.

According to a former CIA officer, Scotland Yard wanted jihadists planning the UK’s worst-ever terror attack to be able to board jumbo jets with their bombs.

As they built a case against fanatics intent on eclipsing 911 by blowing transatlantic planes out of the sky, Met chiefs “wanted to play to the very edge.”

As tensions between the allies reached a boiling point, US officials demanded that the dangerous ruse be dropped.

“I don’t give a s**t if it blows the case,” one enraged White House counter-terrorism official told her UK counterparts in a tense exchange.

Ex-CIA agent Aki Peritz’s new book, Disruption, reveals the extraordinary details.

The 42-year-old terror expert spent a decade questioning spies, top White House officials, and government officials in order to uncover the truth about the 2006 “jet bombs” plot.

The plot, which was aided by US and Pakistani spies, is still regarded as the largest ever foiled by MI5, MI6, GCHQ, and the Met.

At 30,000 feet, up to 18 suicide bombers hoped to detonate bottle bombs on seven planes.

Experts estimate that thousands of people died, halting global air travel and triggering a global recession.

The attacks would have forever changed air travel, with passengers still being prohibited from bringing liquids larger than 100ml onto planes 16 years later.

Last month, MI5 director Ken McCallum told The Sun that busting the terror cell was one of the security service’s proudest achievements.

“If that had happened, it would have resulted in a global shock on the scale of 911,” he added.

Mr Peritz, who worked on the CIA’s hunt for Osama Bin Laden, also explains why Rashid Rauf, the plot’s Brummie mastermind, was not assassinated in 2008 as previously believed.

Rauf Baker, Baker’s son, who was around 25 at the time of the plot, rose through the ranks of al-Qaeda to become its terror operations chief and one of the most dangerous threats to innocent British lives.

He meticulously planned the 77 London bombings that killed 52 people in 2005, as well as the failed 217 attacks two weeks later.

After eluding Pakistani custody in 2007, he was reportedly killed a year later by a US Predator drone.

Despite this, Mr Peritz claims that spies now believe Rauf — who he ranks among al-Qaeda’s “top ten” threats — has survived for at least another year, plotting new attacks.

“Had it been carried out, it would have been catastrophic,” Mr Peritz told The Sun in an exclusive interview.

“One of the CIA’s highest-ranking officials…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.