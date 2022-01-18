Inside a shocking hellhole attic full of poo and vomit, where an evil couple imprisoned an autistic son and nearly killed him.

A TERRIFYING photograph depicts the filthy attic in which an autistic man was held captive for seven months by his evil mother and stepfather.

While imprisoned in the faeces and vomit-strewn bedroom, Matthew Langley, 22, was starved until his weight dropped to just six stone.

Matthew, who had learning disabilities, irritable bowel syndrome, incontinence, and arthritis, was left “close to death” by Craig and Lorna Hewitt, 43.

After the couple was found guilty of false imprisonment last week, police released a harrowing photo of his deplorable living conditions.

The filthy floor of the cramped attic room in Sheffield is covered in trash.

Among the stacks of empty beverage cans and plastic bags is a stained duvet.

A mountain of garbage has also been thrown on a table football game featuring Manchester United.

When police arrived at the house, they discovered feces and vomit all over the floor and bedding, as well as flies buzzing around.

A key was also left on the outside of the door where Matthew had been kept as a prisoner by the Hewitts.

On June 2, 2020, he was discovered dehydrated and “in danger of losing his life.”

The victim was severely malnourished, with bones protruding through his skin and a kidney damaged due to severe dehydration.

Abrasions on his body suggested he had been crawling on all fours, according to the doctors.

“His sodium levels were dangerously high,” prosecutor Nicholas Campbell QC stated.

They were 180 in length.

They were so potent that they had the potential to kill him by shutting down his brain.

There is a real risk of death if the blood pressure rises above 145.

“The injuries were examined by a Home Office pathologist, who said the abrasions and bruises were consistent with Matthew crawling on all fours over objects in his path,” according to the report.

Matthew made a full recovery and was released from the hospital weighing 55kg.

When confronted by police, the couple spun a web of lies, claiming there were locks on the internal doors because their home had previously been used as a student residence.

Craig Hewitt claims his stepson was only locked in at night to prevent him from going downstairs and triggering a security alarm.

His wife did not respond to officers’ questions, but she did tell jurors that she had canceled her son’s respite care stays because they made him “angry.”

However, jurors were able to see through their lies, and they were found guilty of causing or allowing serious physical harm to a vulnerable adult.

The couple is scheduled to be sentenced on February 18th.