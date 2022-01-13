Inside a stunning £36 million mansion with three pools and a shocking secret

Inside a £36 million mansion with three pools and a mind-boggling secret

A stunning mansion with luxurious swimming pools and even an indoor shark tank sits almost 1,000 feet above the desert floor.

The sprawling villa, built into a mountainside in Palm Desert, California, has incredible views from every room and offers “a world-class resort lifestyle” for an eye-watering £36 million.

However, the exorbitant price will get you “your own private resort,” complete with waterfalls and a pickleball court, according to listing agent Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker Realty.

It even has a private office carved into the rocks that looks like something out of a James Bond film.

The impressive home, designed by Coachella Valley architect Guy Dreier, has three pools, seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and six kitchens, among other features.

It has a jaw-dropping secret and is described as “one of the most spectacular estates ever built.” It spans 20,000 square feet and is described as “one of the most spectacular estates ever built.”

Residents must walk through a breathtaking aquarium tunnel to gain access to the large-scale dining room, which features two tanks of exotic fish and rare sharks for guests to admire.

The property was designed with overlapping planes and serpentine walls that “form a series of asymmetrical pavilions,” according to Mr Frankel and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker, who are co-listing the property with Bighorn Properties.

The main residence has staff quarters, while the main suite has panoramic views, a patio, private outdoor spa, fireplace, and dual bath.

Four large bedrooms and lounge areas are available in the guest pavilion.

It was put up for sale after its builder and former owner, publishing and resort magnate Duana Hagadone, passed away earlier this year.

He bought land in Palm Desert after becoming wealthy as a newspaper publisher and through investments in tourism-related real estate.

According to property records, the multi-millionaire had the mansion constructed inside the Bighorn Golf Club about 15 years ago.

According to Mr. Frankel, the process necessitated extensive planning, which included a year-long wind study by a Colorado-based firm that had previously assisted in the design of Beijing Olympic facilities.

“This property is unique and cannot be duplicated.”

He went on to say, “It’s truly a one-of-a-kind in the world.”

“I’m not aware of any other houses that have an aquarium tunnel with a shark tank.”