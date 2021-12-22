Inside an Alabama store, a shopper is injured when she drops her gun and accidentally shoots herself.

When a shopper drops her gun and accidentally shoots herself inside an Alabama store, she is injured.

A woman was injured when she dropped her gun and shot herself inside an Opelika, Alabama, store Monday afternoon, according to police.

According to police, the shooting occurred just after 2 p.m. at TJ Maxx on Tiger Town Parkway.

When officers and medics arrived, they discovered a 55-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Investigators discovered the woman dropped her gun, causing it to discharge and strike her.

She was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

There were no other injuries reported.

