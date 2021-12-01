Inside Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo’s most ridiculous on-air moments, from teasing with a giant test swab to the nickname “Love Gov.”

Inside Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo’s most ridiculous on-air moments, including teasing with a giant test swab and the nickname “Love Gov.”

NOW that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been suspended indefinitely by the network, it’s a good time to reminisce with his brother Andrew about his most ridiculous on-air moments.

The action was taken after it was revealed that the broadcaster attempted to assist his brother Andrew during his sexual harassment scandal, which forced him to resign as Governor of New York.

According to newly released documents, Chris Cuomo contacted one of his brother’s top aides, Melissa DeRosa, and offered to assist him in preparing a defense against the shock allegations.

There are plenty of options, but The Sun has chosen the best.

Who can forget the then-New York Governor ‘joking’ around on Chris’ show in May of last year as the Covid pandemic was raging and the state’s death toll was rising?

Andrew was the brunt of his brother’s jokes about how he had a big nose and needed a nasal swab the size of a baseball bat for a test.

“So, in scale, this was the actual swab that was being used to fit up that double-barrel shotgun that you have mounted on the front of your pretty face?” Chris teased Andrew as he pulled out a cotton swab the size of a baseball bat.

When the virus claimed the lives of over 23,000 people in the state, the pair received a lot of flak for their lighthearted attitude.

Viewers recoiled in March of this year when footage from April 2020 resurfaced, with Andrew Cuomo proclaiming himself “I am the Love Governor.”

The humiliating video resurfaced as Chris Cuomo told viewers on Monday night that he “obviously” couldn’t cover his older brother Andrew’s sexual harassment allegations.

In response to his brother’s question about the moniker, The Governor stated, “I’ve always been a soft guy.”

“My name is the Love Governor,” says the narrator.

I’m a laid-back guy in a good mood.

That is something you are aware of.

Let it go, is all I’m saying.

“Just go with the flow, baby,” says the narrator.

Two weeks after the Governor’s controversial directive that sent Covid-positive patients into nursing homes, the nauseating nickname foreshadowed the then-recent allegations against him and highlighted his laid-back attitude toward his position.

Another cringe-worthy moment occurred during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when Cuomo Prime Time’s host invited his brother on the show for a light-hearted interview.

The CNN anchor asked, “Do you think you’re an attractive person now that you’re single and ready to mingle?”

“Do you think you’re some sort of desirable single person, and this isn’t just people’s pain coming out of them?”

[…]

