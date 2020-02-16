Inside Aussie Home Loans heiress Deborah Symond’s ultra-lavish baby shower

Aussie Home Loans heiress Deborah Symond O’Neil enjoyed a lavish lunchtime baby shower in Sydney on Sunday, tucking into a ‘cloud’ themed afternoon tea with her closest friends in an upscale venue festooned with flowers, miniature hot air balloons and a wicker basket perfect for capturing photos in.

The 31-year-old daughter of Australian financier John Symond announced her pregnancy on August 14, 2019, almost 18 months after her extravagant wedding to property developer Ned O’Neil shot her into the spotlight in April 2018.

It is the first child for the couple, who met over a decade ago through family friends before realising their father’s were old associates – Ned’s being super-yacht broker and owner of Rose Bay Marina, Denis O’Neil.

Deborah, who is the owner of high-end leisurewear label Mode Sportif, ensured all eyes were on her by wearing a glamorous white feathered $861 midi-dress from Ganni and a trendy pair of $1,125 silver lace-up stilettos by Gianvito Rossi.

The 38-weeks pregnant businesswoman wore her short blonde hair in loose waves, opting for subtle makeup punctuated with smokey brown eyeshadow and a pair of glittering diamond hoop earrings.

No detail was overlooked by luxury Sydney event planners The Curated Life, who filled every corner of the room with white, blue and gold balloons and covered the table with piles of pale blue hydrangeas and white orchids.

The elaborate flower arrangements were created by award-winning florist Seed Flora, who decorates star-studded fashion shows, Westfield shopping centres and even Sydney Town Hall.

Guests were seen picking from plates laden with smoked salmon sandwiches, artisan breads, jam scones and chocolate brownies in Instagram videos from the event.

A white cake emblazoned with a large hot air balloon created by swanky Sydney confectioner Stacy Brewer Cakes was served for dessert.

Fashionistas and influencers made up the guest list, with ‘It’ girl Nadia Fairfax and blogger-turned-entrepreneur Alyce Tran sharing sweet Instagram photos from the lunch.

While Deborah and Ned have stayed tight lipped about the gender of their first child, speculation is rife that they will welcome a baby boy after the colour scheme of the shower was built around blue.