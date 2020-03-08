Inside Australia’s wild Ultra Music festival at Sydney and Melbourne

Ultra Music Festival kicked off this weekend, with tens of thousands of revellers flocking to Sydney’s Parramatta Park and Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne.

Eric Prydz, Afrojack, DJ Snake, Luciano and Dash Berlin headlined the electronic dance music festival, which also featured Tigerlily, UMEK, DJ Tora and Eats Everything.

Ultra Music Festival in Miami was cancelled earlier this week due to ongoing fears coronavirus could spread in the US.

Four cases of the virus are confirmed in Florida, none in the Miami area.

The cancellation was confirmed by Billboard, making it the first time in 21 years Ultra will not go ahead.

Ultra also canceled its Abu Dhabi festival which was set to take place this weekend.

The decision was made after organisers of the Spring Break festival, scheduled to take place between March 20 and 22, met with city officials on Wednesday.

But the Australian leg of the dance music festival went ahead this weekend, with tens of thousands of revellers donning their skimpiest outfits.

With tickets costing up to $175, partygoers spared no expense for their festival wear.

Festivalgoers flaunted plenty of skin – opting for barely-there bikinis, hot pants, fishnet tights, chunky boots and bumbags.

Scantily-clad women flaunted their figures in tiny two-pieces adorned with glitter and sequins.

Harness-style bras, Louis Vuitton bumbags, Gucci handbags, silver belt chains and Dr. Martens were all the rage at both festival locations.

Police charged 26 people with drug possession at Parramatta Park on Saturday night. Daily Mail Australia does not suggest anyone pictured was charged.