Inside Betty White’s animal-loving heart – how she once had 26 dogs, volunteered at zoos, and donated to animal shelters

Inside Betty White’s animal-loving heart – how she once had 26 dogs, volunteered at zoos, and helped to fund animal shelters

Betty White, the beloved actress who tragically died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99, had a lifelong love for animals off-screen.

The Golden Girls star, who had a nearly nine-decade career in Hollywood, passed away on Friday, just weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17.

Away from the spotlight, White was a trailblazing animal rights activist who spent much of her time at the Los Angeles Zoo saving endangered species and improving animal conditions.

In a heartfelt statement released on Monday, the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association (GLAZA), a nonprofit partner of the Los Angeles Zoo, paid tribute to White.

She began working at the zoo in 1966 and joined the GLAZA board of directors in 1974.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Betty’s passing this morning and wish to express our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends as we collectively mourn the loss of a true legend, on and off the screen,” GLAZA president Tom Jacobson wrote.

“We are grateful for her enduring friendship, lifelong advocacy for animals, and tireless dedication to supporting our mission,” says the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association.

White starred in and helped create a 1974 TV special called Backstage at the Zoo, which the non-profit called “revolutionary” at the time, crediting White with bringing “the Los Angeles Zoo into the homes of thousands of Angelenos to shine a spotlight on the Zoo’s world-class animal care team.”

White’s tireless efforts to help animals and the zoo were also praised by Denise M Verret, the CEO and director of the Los Angeles Zoo.

In a statement, Verret said: “Betty White Ludden’s legacy will have a lasting impact on all of us here at the Los Angeles Zoo.”

“She was a long-time supporter and friend of the Los Angeles Zoo who advocated for us and helped to publicize our conservation efforts.

She genuinely cared about all living things, including ourselves.

“Her death has left a huge void in our lives.”

“The LA Zoo cannot thank Betty enough for her decades of support, and we share your grief,” Verret continued.

“There will never be anyone like her again.”

At least one of the animals at the Los Angeles Zoo has been named after White.

Elka Ostrovsky, White’s character in Hot in Cleveland, was named after a newbork orangutan in 2012.

White had been named the “Ambassador to the Animals” by the City of Los Angeles six years prior for her lifelong dedication to animals.

