Inside Britain’s most expensive homes – from £250m Mayfair mega-mansion to Hollywood-style pad with glass elevator

WHAT would your dream home look like? These stunning – and seriously expensive – homes certainly provide plenty of inspiration.

Last week, a ginormous mansion overlooking Regent’s Park in central London went on sale for a whopping £185million.

The amazing property would become the UK’s second most expensive home if sold for its marketed price.

But what does Britain’s priciest home really look like? And what other mega properties are currently dazzling the market?

From sprawling Footballers’ Wives style mansions to stunning seaside getaways, there are some truly gorgeous options out there for the nation’s super-rich.

Here, we take a look inside some of the UK’s most expensive properties…

Why have one mansion when you can have two?

Phones 4u founder John Caudwell turned two mansions in Mayfair into one mega-mansion to make it Britain’s most expensive home – worth £250million.

The super-home spans 43,000sq ft, which is the average size of 55 London flats — and more than twice the size of the Royal Albert Hall.

Set in a Portland stone building, the property boasts eight floors, 15 bedrooms and a 120-capacity ballroom.

It has a “car stacker” that can take eight cars from street level to storage at the press of a button, an indoor pool with a volcanic lava installation and a Thai-themed dining room.

A river flows through the core of the house which is filled with handpicked African Cichlid fish and 20,000 sheets of gold leaf were used throughout the property’s opulent interiors.

But Caudwell actually intends to use the home primarily for his charitable foundation, Caudwell Children, which supports disabled children and their families.

This Hollywood-style Hampstead Heath home is one of the most expensive detached houses on the open market in the UK with 10 bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

While the house isn’t actually located in Hollywood, only A-listers could afford this beauty as it is priced at an eye-watering £40million.

The property features a gym, a billiards room, tennis court and roof terrace with views over the gardens and nearby Hampstead Heath.

A swimming pool and spa open on to the garden, while a glass lift rises through the centre of the house.

According to Lee Koffman, who is handling the sale for Sotheby’s International Realty UK, the 18,300 sq ft property is set in two acres and is “not overlooked by a single window”.

St Saviours is a Grade II listed seven-bedroom church-home located in the heart of Knightsbridge, London, and measures a whopping 12,102sq ft.

And with a guide price of £44,000,000, praying might be the only way forward to afford a place like this.

The cathedral-like mansion boasts a magnificent drawing room with 12-metre vaulted ceilings, original stone pillars and oak beams providing a stunning area for comfortable living and spectacular entertaining.

And with its seven bedrooms – with seven bathrooms – and five reception rooms, this pad is the perfect home for entertaining guests.

The property also includes a glass lift, a cinema with a bar and an entire floor dedicated to leisure – complete with a swimming pool, gym, treatment room, sauna and steam room.

This imposing mansion is fit for a King (or a footballer), as it’s bursting with luxurious features and state of the art technology.

For a mere £22.5million, this property gets you your own private golf course, as well as a seven-bed house of course.

The ground floor of the home includes a domed and galleried entrance hall, drawing room, library and state of the art cinema.

But there is also a semi-circular orangery that links to an indoor swimming pool, sauna, spa and gym, and a wine store, motor courtyard and parking area with garaging for several cars.

Sliding glass doors lead to a terrace with panoramic views over the perfectly manicured lawns, landscaped gardens and four-acre grounds – making it the perfect setting to unwind after a hard day’s work.

But if you have a house this big, you’re sure going to need a bit of help keeping the place clean – so the pad comes with two independent staff flats too.

If you need a bit of space from your partner – and have almost 12million quid knocking about – then this property is the perfect place for you.

The ideal ‘his and hers’ purchase, this property is made up of two beautiful beachfront homes – La Baie and La Plage – situated on Sandbanks Peninsula, with each having been individually designed providing the ultimate in luxury living.

La Baie and La Plage are both arranged over four floors, with both offering magnificent views across Poole Bay from all principal rooms and balconies with direct beach access from the rear garden.

Sandbanks boasts the largest natural harbour in Europe (the second largest natural harbour in the world) with miles of golden sand and sheltered waters – and with this pad, it’s just an extension to your backyard!

Set in a discreet location in the middle of nearly 37-acres of lush Buckinghamshire countryside, this traditional-style farmhouse boasts ten bedrooms, eight bathrooms and nine reception rooms.

But to bag this place would set you back a bob, as it is priced at a hefty £10,000,000.

Decorated with open fires and rustic oak-panelled walls, this house is every inch the country farmhouse of dreams.

The property’s key features include an indoor leisure complex, a tennis court, a paddock, orchards, a 48ft cinema room, an oil-fired Aga in its huge kitchen and a climatically-controlled wine cellar.