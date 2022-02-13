Inside China’s bizarre “fake” landmarks, which include a replica Tower Bridge, Eiffel Tower, and even a full-scale Sphinx.

Inside China’s strange ‘fake’ landmarks, which include a replica Tower Bridge, Eiffel Tower, and even a full-scale Sphinx

China has unveiled a slew of bizarre “fake” landmarks over the years, ranging from a replica of London’s Tower Bridge to Paris’ famous Eiffel Tower.

Thousands of miles away from the real thing, English towns, Alpine villages, and even the Sydney Opera House can be seen.

China has profited from stealing ideas and ignoring copyright laws, as well as manufacturing foreign goods in low-wage factories.

But now, the 1.3 billion-strong nation is slavishly copying entire buildings and landmarks from other countries.

The Global Times reports that “many third and fourth-tier Chinese cities” have “fake, shoddy versions” of the buildings.

Built in 2012, a Chinese city’s replica of London’s Tower Bridge has been praised as being better than the original.

The mock-up landmark, built across a river in Suzhou, stands 131 feet tall and is a carbon copy of London’s famous bridge.

The copied Tower Bridge, unlike the original, has four turrets instead of two, allowing a dual carriageway to pass beneath it.

However, this isn’t the only instance of British architecture being imitated in China.

Thames Town, in Shanghai’s Songjiang District, has cobblestone streets, Victorian homes, and corner pubs.

The town even has a medieval meeting hall and a Winston Churchill statue.

In Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, the Tianducheng development has its own 354-foot-tall Eiffel Tower.

The area’s architecture and landscaping are inspired by Parisian style, and there’s even a replica of Paris’ famous Louvre pyramid in China.

In Sichuan province, a replica of the Belfast-built Titanic is also being built.

The incredible replica was supposed to be part of a new tourist attraction, but it’s been rusting for the past seven years.

The project, which will be permanently moored in a reservoir, is led by Seven Star Energy Investment Group.

A replica of the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge can also be found in China.

Along with replicas of the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and US Capitol, there is also a fake White House.

A concrete-cast Great Sphinx of Giza towers over an unfinished theme park in Chuzhou.

In Lanzhou, Gansu Province, a model of Athens’ Parthenon has been built, and in Jiangyan, an Arc de Triomphe stands over 10 meters tall.

Meanwhile, Macau’s Roman Colosseum, which seats 2,000 people and serves as an outdoor concert venue, is open to the public.

A gold-domed complex in Beijing, inspired by Moscow’s Kremlin, houses several government bureaus and cost up to (dollar)3.5 million to construct.

