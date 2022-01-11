Inside China’s harsh quarantine camps, where ‘families are forced to live in metal boxes in the world’s most severe Covid lockdown,’

CHINA has built a network of massive quarantine camps, where tens of thousands of people are confined to tiny metal boxes.

All of this is part of the Communist Party’s ruthless and exaggerated “Zero Covid” strategy, in which a single case is enough to trigger a crackdown.

Beijing has imposed severe restrictions, dubbed the “world’s toughest lockdown.”

It also comes at a time when many countries, including the United Kingdom, are learning to live with the virus through more measured approaches to restrictions.

The so-called “quarantine camps” are perhaps one of the most chilling aspects of China’s brutal lockdowns.

To house those suspected of being infected with the virus, massive sprawling complexes of simple metal cabins have been built.

In staged photo ops, China has proudly displayed these facilities.

However, unconfirmed videos of people allegedly being held in the dreadful facilities are now circulating.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) ordered the camps to be built in large numbers late last year, according to media reports.

It comes as three Chinese cities have been placed under complete and ruthless lockdown, despite the fact that the country has only 157 new cases nationwide.

Over 20 million people are now under lockdown across China, with the city of Anyang being restricted after only TWO cases of Omicron.

Citizens have reportedly been bussed to these quarantine camps, where they will be isolated for up to two weeks, according to multiple reports.

People are being held in tiny boxes with only a simple wooden bed and a toilet, according to footage posted on Chinese social media.

Other unconfirmed videos show men in hazmat suits serving food to detainees.

Some clips show lines of buses waiting to transport people to the camps, while others show children detained at the camps.

The footage depicts life in “Covid Zero” China in a horrifying light.

Thousands of men, women, children, and the elderly have been detained in the camps, according to reports.

Images of the Spartan rooms were posted on social media by people who were allegedly detained at the facility.

They complained that the camps were cold and uninhabitable, and that there was insufficient food.

“There’s nothing here except the bare necessities…

Nobody has come to check on us; what kind of quarantine is this?, one person is quoted as saying, according to the BBC.

“They moved over a thousand people in the middle of the night, and many of us are elderly and children.”

“They didn’t make any proper arrangements, so they just tossed us in here carelessly.”

However, it, like much of China’s Covid strategy, is shrouded in secrecy and…

