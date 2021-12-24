Inside China’s terrifying HUMANZEE experiments to create ‘apemen’ for ‘organ harvesting, hard labor, and space travel.’

CHINESE scientists allegedly attempted to create a real-life HUMANZEE by impregnating a female chimp with human sperm.

According to a researcher involved in the project, the ape was three months pregnant when it died from neglect after the controversial project was abandoned in the 1960s as the Cultural Revolution swept through the country.

In the 1980s, Dr. Ji Yongxiang bizarrely claimed that a humanzee would be able to communicate with humans and have a higher intelligence than other “animals” in an interview with the Chinese newspaper Wen Hui Boa.

Later in the twentieth century, the term “humanzee” was coined to describe a human-chimp crossbreed, which is a scientifically possible hybridization.

Another researcher at the Chinese Academy of Science said there were plans to restart the Frankenstein-style experiments, but it’s unclear whether this ever happened.

Dr Ji stated in his interview that humanzees could be used for farming, carting, and even exploring space and the ocean’s depths.

They could even be sent down dangerous mine shafts, he said.

“If it had worked, it would have taken the medical world by surprise,” Dr Ji said.

During China’s Cultural Revolution, Dr Ji was labeled a “counter-revolutionary” and forced to work on a farm for ten years.

He was a surgeon by trade and one of two doctors who took part in the humanzee experiment, according to reports.

According to him, the Shenyang project was halted in 1967 after the lab was destroyed and researchers were attacked or arrested, resulting in the pregnant chimp’s death from neglect.

According to Dr. Ji, the project’s primary goal was to create a creature with a larger brain and mouth.

According to the doctor, chimps’ mouths are too narrow to imitate human sounds.

The study also aimed to prove the evolutionary theory that humans and apes are genetically similar enough to have children together.

Additional humanzee experiments were planned in the 1980s, according to Li Guongm of the Academy of Science’s genetics research bureau.

“My personal opinion is that it is possible,” he said, “because they (men and apes) belong to the same category according to general biological distinctions.”

“Before the Cultural Revolution, we did some experimental work on this as well, but we were stopped.”

“At the moment, we’re planning additional tests.”

A “near-human ape,” according to Li, could be used to harvest organs for transplantation into humans.

Surprisingly, he claimed that a “factory” could be set up to harvest organs from humanzees.

The doctor also discussed the possibility of transplanting the creatures’ heads onto…

