Inside Dubai’s millionaire’s playground, where spending £10k on a bottle of champagne and chartering a yacht is considered “normal.”

It’s a millionaire’s playground where renting a yacht for the weekend is “normal,” men buy new cars for their girlfriends, and revellers spend £10,000 on a bottle of champagne.

Despite such extravagant displays of wealth, British expat Amy Kitchingman claims that Dubai is one of the safest places to flaunt your bling.

Amy, who was born in West Yorkshire, claims that if you leave your handbag in the supermarket, it will be there when you return, with locals even chasing you across the store to return it.

However, Amy, 33, who stars in the BBC2 documentary Inside Dubai: Playground Of The Rich, insists that the city is much more than private jets and five-star hotels.

“There is a lot of money in Dubai,” she admitted, “but the longer you live here, the less you notice.”

“And you don’t have to be ultra-wealthy to live comfortably.

“For example, my friend is a schoolteacher, and she and her colleagues regularly put money into hiring a yacht for the weekend so they can sail around.

“It’s a nice thing to do, and four hours at sea won’t set you back a grand, or £100 per person, so it’s not seen as extravagant.”

“If people brag here, it’s because they’re comfortable doing so.

“If you left a gold Rolex in your shopping cart, someone would most likely chase you down and say, ‘Excuse me, you’ve left something.’

“I regularly leave my handbag in the trolley and go for a walk, and it’s always there when I return.”

“However, if I do the same thing back in the UK, my mother will start yelling at me.”

On the show, we meet a number of Dubai residents, including Amy.

Sonia Pronk, a socialite with more designer handbags and shoes than she can count, and Rashed Belhasa, 19, Dubai’s “richest teenager,” who owns a fleet of supercars, including a £200,000 Ferrari, are among the others.

Caroline Stanbury, for example, sparked outrage when she boasted on a BBC2 show that she moved to the oil-rich country so she could enjoy and flaunt her wealth, something she couldn’t do in the UK.

The multi-millionaire socialite sparked outrage when she said that British people are encouraged to save money by taking communal baths and turning off their lights.

Caroline, 45, was forced to defend herself on Good Morning Britain as a result of the uproar.

Amy does not agree with her.

“I don’t know Caroline,” she responds, “but from what I’ve seen of her on the documentary, she’s outspoken and intelligent — she wants to create a…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

You could leave a gold Rolex in your shopping trolley and someone would probably chase after you saying, ‘Excuse me, you’ve left something’. Amy Kitchingman

Dubai is the safest place I have ever visited or lived in. I can go out at any time and not think twice about something bad happening. Amy Kitchingman