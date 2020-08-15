Inside hell house strewn with dead kittens and poo where 118 cats found living – as rescuer says stench made ‘eyes burn’

DEAD kittens and stinking piles of poo from over 100 cats were found littered at the filthy home of a breeder selling pedigree pets for £275 a time.

Stomach-churning images reveal the shocking state of Sandra Yandell’s house which made one RSPCA inspector’s eyes and throat burn when they stepped inside.

The 66-year-old was convicted at Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court, Adelaide, Australia, on Thursday on multiple animal cruelty charges.

Sickened RSPCA officers had earlier seized 118 cats from her home in Lewiston after discovering the “extreme filth and degradation” they were being kept in.

When rescued, a number of cats were suffering ailments including respiratory problems, dental issues, ear and eye infections.

All are now being monitored by the Australian RSPCA.

While most have been re-homed, dozens are still receiving veterinary help or are in foster care.

During a court hearing last week, RSPCA’s legal counsel Chloe Swinden urged the magistrate to consider jailing the breeder, reported the Daily Telegraph.

“This type of activity … is simply unacceptable,” she said.

However, Yandell’s defence team argued the offences weren’t a result of any intentional mistreatment.

They instead blamed them on “significant setbacks in her life” including the loss of her partner of 27 years to cancer in 2002.

They also claimed she had suffered her own health problems which meant she couldn’t look after the cats properly.

“She didn’t do it for the money, she did it for the love,” one lawyer added.

“(But) she was unable to keep up with the running of the operation. Things spiralled out of control.”

Yandell was given a six-month suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to several counts of ill treatment of an animal.

She was also fined £275 for breaching the cat breeders’ code of practice.

Magistrate Yoong Fee Chin revealed: “It was hard for the cats to walk without being exposed to bodily waste.

“The cats had been exposed to the appalling situation for a sustained period.”

The court heard Yandell had tried to perform good deeds by giving cats away to children undergoing cancer treatment.

RSPCA South Australia Chief Inspector Andrea Lewis said: “It’s not about the kittens and puppies that look so appealing in the online adverts, it’s about the breeding mothers, forced to produce litter after litter.

“If you don’t see for yourself what kind of operation the breeder is running, you risk supporting the kind of animal suffering evident in this case.”