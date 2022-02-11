Inside her home, a ‘dangerous’ 16-year-old boy launched a terrifying sex attack on the 79-year-old victim.

A 16-year-old boy terrorized a 79-year-old woman inside her own home.

Reece Wigglesworth, who was previously cautioned for sexually assaulting a child when he was 11, barged into an elderly woman’s home and demanded money before sexually assaulting her.

He smacked the terrified pensioner across the head and yelled “shut the f*** up” as she screamed.

Following a local media appeal, the “dangerous” defendant was apprehended three days later.

Wigglesworth and an accomplice robbed a disabled woman of her car at knifepoint outside her home in Nottingham, East Midlands, seven months prior.

He was given an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

“You are a danger when at large in the community,” Judge Glenn said.

“The gravity and frequency of your offenses are both increasing.

“You have digitally penetrated vulnerable females on two separate occasions.”

“Knives are in your possession.”

You’re a drinker and a drug addict.

Simply based on the circumstances of the current offenses, you are out of control.”

The first offense, according to prosecutor Neil Ahuja, involved the defendant and another person committing a carjacking at 12:50 a.m. on February 18.

“The second man produced a knife, and the defendant took 50 pence from her purse,” Mr Ahuja said.

“The knife had frightened her.

They demanded her car keys, which she promptly surrendered.

“She felt her hand being snagged by the knife.”

The robbers were apprehended after cops discovered the stolen vehicle.

After being released on bail, Wigglesworth broke into the pensioner’s home in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffs, at 7.30 p.m. on October 9.

After demanding money, he assaulted the pensioner by pushing her against a kitchen worktop.

According to the victim, she has flashbacks and feels unsafe in her own home.

The defendant was identified by forensic evidence, which included DNA found on the victim’s clothes and on a neighboring property’s door handle.

Wigglesworth, who has no fixed address, admitted to robbery, knife possession in public, burglary, and sexual assault.

The defendant wanted to apologize to both victims, according to Paul Cliff, the defendant’s lawyer.

“Any right-thinking person would be disgusted by his behavior,” Mr Cliff said.

Wigglesworth was placed on the sex offenders’ register for an indefinite period of time and was barred from participating in a variety of activities that involved children and vulnerable adults.