Inside James Dyson’s massive countryside pad which is big enough to fit nearly 18,000 normal-sized homes

JAMES Dyson’s countryside pad is big enough to fit in nearly 18,000 normal homes, a study found.

An average UK home is 81 square yards.

Dyson, 73, lives in Dodington Park, a 300-acre Georgian estate in Gloucs.

With 4,840 sq yds to an acre, he has 1,452,000 sq yds of space.

He could fit 17,900 normal homes into that.

Dyson snapped up the estate for £15m in 2003.

The luxury pad boasts its own church, walled kitchen garden, lakes, lodges, woodland and an orangery.

J.K. Rowling’s 162-acre estate in Perthshire could fit in 9,641 normal homes.

And Wayne Rooney’s 120 acres in Cheshire has room for 7,142, research by Tap Warehouse found.

on on or EMAIL [email protected]