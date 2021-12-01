Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, the ‘Lolita Express,’ which he used to party with Donald Trump and Prince Andrew.

Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, the ‘Lolita Express,’ where he partied with Donald Trump and Prince Andrew

Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express” jet, where the paedo con man partied with the likes of Prince Andrew and Donald Trump, shocking photos emerge.

This comes as Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s alleged “number two,” appears in court on charges of assisting him in the operation of a sex trafficking network involving underage girls.

The jet’s plush purpose-built interior is revealed in photos taken by the financier’s pilot, Larry Visoski, and glossy pages of a sale brochure.

The luxurious Boeing 727 featured plush interiors, a large galley, a spacious cabin lounge, and a master bedroom.

The plane allegedly hosted wild orgies with padded floors designed specifically for sex mid-flight, according to reports.

As Epstein flew between his multimillion-dollar homes around the world, he sat in luxurious red velvet chairs and sofas.

A circular-shaped lounge with sprawling beige chairs leads to a spacious private bedroom on the jet.

A queen-size bed, a sitting area, a small desk, and a private en suite with integrated shower can be found inside.

Mirrored wardrobes and drawers are hidden behind mahogany or teak walls.

A separate dining area is equipped with a galley kitchen for food preparation.

Custom shades are installed behind tinted glass in additional window treatments throughout the aircraft.

Epstein is accused of flying underage girls between his homes in New York, Palm Beach, New Mexico, and Little St James in the Caribbean.

On the bed he had installed privately in the plane, the paedophile allegedly had group sex with young girls.

In August of this year, Epstein committed suicide while incarcerated in a New York City jail.

Maxwell, who was arrested in 2020 for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse girls, faces a lengthy prison sentence.

She is adamant that she did nothing wrong.

The paedo millionaire’s former pilot testified that Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, and Bill Clinton all flew on the plane during her trial.

Maxwell faces six charges of sex trafficking and abuse in connection with her alleged role as Epstein’s “madam,” including two former US presidents and the Duke of York.

During cross examination, prosecution witness Lawrence Visoski was asked about passengers on Epstein’s planes.

And he confirmed that Trump, Andrew, and Clinton, as well as other celebrities like Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker from Hollywood, violinist Itzhak Perlman, and US Senators John Glenn and George Mitchell, all flew on the plane.

Mr Visoski was asked, “Are you familiar with Prince Andrew, the Duke of York?” during cross examination by defense counsel Christian Everdell.

“He is the Queen’s second son.”

“Has he ever flown on Epstein’s planes?” says the narrator.

Mr Visoski replied, “Yes, he did.”

