Inside JonBenet Ramsey’s hometown 25 years later, as her brother claims an unsolved murder reveals the area’s “dark underbelly.”

Inside JonBenet Ramsey’s hometown 25 years later, her brother claims an unsolved murder reveals the area’s “dark underbelly.”

EXPENSIVE homes with well-kept lawns line the street where JonBenet Ramsey was murdered, a crime that her half-brother says “exposed the dark underbelly” of beautiful Boulder, Colorado.

A nearly six-foot-high metal fence surrounds the house where the body of the six-year-old beauty pageant queen was discovered on December 26, 1996.

Twenty-five years later, the neighbors – including those who lived next to the Ramsey family at the time of the murder – appear to have question fatigue or a code of silence.

When approached by The Sun on Wednesday, many neighbors simply shut the door and refused to comment.

One neighbor who lived next door to the Ramsey family’s former home in 1996 told The Sun that he didn’t want to talk about it.

“I don’t have anything to say,” another neighbor across the street added.

When one of the neighbors heard the name JonBenet, she shut the door.

On the doors of a few houses, there are “no soliciting” signs.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, JonBenet’s half brother, John Andrew Ramsey, said, “We thought this place is awesome when we moved there.”

“It was a laid-back hippy town.”

We were not protected in any way.

We didn’t expect to ever need it.

“It’s a genuinely idealistic place to call home.”

“They’re fairly well-off and educated, but there’s a shady side to them.”

“We burst that idealistic bubble because Boulder is 30 square miles surrounded by reality,” he said.

“When this happened, we were just an ordinary family living an ordinary life, and it scared people that it could happen to them.”

In a previous interview with The Sun, John Andrew stated that his half-sister was murdered to fulfill a “fantasy.”

“I don’t believe he’s gone.”

He said, “I believe it can be solved, but I’m not sure it will.”

“The killer is a sadistic, narcissistic pedophile who preyed on my father or sister for his own fantasy.”

Our family fit into his fantasy for some reason.”

John Andrew has been a proponent of DNA testing, which has advanced rapidly in the last three years.

Since it solved “The Golden State Killer” case in California in 2018, the tiniest, most minute sample of DNA has been solving decades-old cold cases across the country.

After the family was allowed to move the body, the police department was chastised for their handling of the case in the early stages.

Since then, they’ve conducted over 1,000 interviews and received over 21,000 tips.

Boulder police said on Monday that using DNA to solve the case has not been ruled out.

It was declared by the department…

