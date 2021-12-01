Inside Joni and Marcus Lamb’s tumultuous relationship, which included a shocking affair, anti-vaxx rants, and a private jet purchased with Covid funds.

Inside Joni and Marcus Lamb’s tumultuous relationship, which includes a shocking affair, anti-vaxx rants, and a private jet purchased with Covid funds.

Marcus and Joni Lamb’s 40-year relationship was not always smooth sailing, with anti-vaxx rants, a scandalous affair, and a private jet purchased with Covid funds.

Marcus, a well-known Christian broadcaster, died on Tuesday at the age of 64, just weeks after testing positive for Covid. He is survived by his wife Joni and his three grieving children.

The couple met at Joni’s church in 1980 and married two years later before traveling as evangelists, preaching the gospel in churches across the Southeast.

Since 1984, when they moved to Montgomery, Alabama to start the state’s first full-power Christian television station, the infamous televangelists have been involved with Christian television.

Five years later, the Lambs sold the station and founded Daystar, one of America’s largest evangelical Christian television networks, in Dallas.

It was first released on New Year’s Eve in 1997 and has since been the subject of numerous controversies.

The network now has over 70 stations across the United States and is broadcast in 74 countries around the world.

During the pandemic, however, it was used as a platform for spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories, and Marcus’ shows featured well-known vaccine skeptics like Robert Kennedy Jr., Sherri Tenpenny, and Del Bigtre.

The Lambs frequently appeared on TV together on the network, holding hands, prior to Marcus’ death, who had a reported net worth of (dollar)10 million, but their marriage hit some snags.

Marcus was forced to admit to having an affair after claiming he had been threatened with extortion for millions of dollars in 2010.

After three people allegedly demanded (dollar)7.5 million to keep the story out of the papers, he made an astonishing confession on TV.

A former employee filed a lawsuit alleging that his affair went against the Christian TV network’s values, prompting him to make the statement.

Marcus said during the one-hour live broadcast with his wife by his side and supporters surrounding him, “They’re trying to take our pain and turn it to their gain.”

“We’re not going to take God’s money to avoid being humiliated,” says the group.

Joni described her husband’s affair with a woman as “an emotional relationship” that later turned into “an improper relationship.”

She was devastated when she learned of the affair and prayed to the Holy Spirit, who told her, “He’s worth fighting for.”

Marcus claimed he accepted responsibility for his infidelity by telling his wife’s parents about it.

The affair and the blackmail plot, according to the Lambs’ supporters, were an attempt by the devil to discredit the evangelist couple.

However, Marcus stated…

