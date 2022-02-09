Inside King Richard’s squabble with Lakeisha, his third wife, after she accused Serena of locking her out of the house.

Inside King Richard’s tumultuous relationship with Lakeisha, his third wife, after she accused Serena of locking her out of the house.

Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, has been embroiled in a bitter legal battle with his third wife since the couple filed for divorce in 2017.

Lakeisha Juanita Williams even accused one of her tennis champion stepdaughters of threatening to evict her from her home as a result of the tumultuous split.

Richard, whom she married in 2010, is accused of driving through impoverished neighborhoods in search of women.

The Sun looks at the couple’s rocky relationship and how it impacted Richard Williams, who is the subject of the Oscar-nominated biopic King Richard.

Serena was charged with telling her stepmother to leave the family home, according to court documents from 2017.

A letter from the tennis star’s lawyers “threatened to change the locks” if Lakeisha did not vacate the property with their young son, she told a judge.

At the time, the six-time US Open champion did not respond to the allegations.

Lakeisha, who has a child with Richard, also accused him of being “erratic” and of having an “arsenal that includes an AK-47.”

According to TMZ in 2017, she claimed in divorce papers that he “acted hostile” during their marriage and that she was afraid he would harm their young son.

Lakeisha was 32 years old when she married Richard, who was 69 years old.

Lakeisha claimed Williams used to drive through poor neighborhoods looking at women during their tumultuous divorce.

“He did likes to drive, you know, and not stating anything,” she said in her deposition testimony in 2019.

He enjoys strolling through impoverished areas.

“He likes to take me to places like Downtown LA.”

Because he likes women, he used to take me to neighborhoods where there were Black women.

Yes, in a sense.”

Williams, on the other hand, countered with his own allegation, claiming Lakeisha forged his signature in order to transfer their West Palm Beach property into her name.

Lakeisha admitted to imitating his writing, but claimed in court documents that he asked her to handle everything for him due to his ill health, and that all of the deeds and mortgages were notarized and witnessed at a loan company.

The Sun obtained exclusive photos of their (dollar)1.1 million Florida home earlier this month.

In 1995, Richard purchased the 10-acre Florida property.

Just weeks before it goes up for auction, photos have surfaced of the four-bedroom mansion’s worn-down exterior.

The wood sidings are frayed and rotted, the white pillars outside the front door are discolored, and the house is surrounded by overgrown dead crabgrass and shrubbery.

