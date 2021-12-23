Inside Melania Trump’s first year out of the White House, as the former first lady launches NFTs of her eyes

Inside Melania Trump’s first year out of the White House, as she launches NFTs of her eyes

Melania Trump has been conspicuously absent from the public eye since Donald Trump left the White House in early 2021.

However, behind the scenes, the former First Lady has been working on projects such as charity fundraising, and there are signs that her husband’s potential presidential run may reintroduce her to the spotlight.

President Joe Biden’s inauguration was skipped by the Trumps, who chose to start the year in an unconventional way.

Melania’s appearances were few and far between for the rest of the winter and early spring, with the exception of a few appearances at Mar-a-Lago.

She spoke at a GOP fundraiser at the resort in April, and the crowd erupted in applause as she and the former President took the stage.

Throughout the spring, she was also seen at dinners with her husband Donald, putting to rest rumors that the couple was divorcing–but by June, the rumors were back in full force.

Melania Trump was nowhere to be seen at Donald Trump’s birthday party, prompting speculation that the couple had split up.

Throughout the summer and fall, Melania Trump was frequently seen leaving Trump Tower in New York City.

The model and entrepreneur has spent a lot of time on social media talking about her charity work, supporting Republican leaders, and observing national holidays.

In September, however, she slammed Stephanie Grisham, claiming that her former aide’s book reveals “secrets about Donald even she isn’t aware of,” according to sources.

During the Capitol unrest on January 6, Grisham asked if the First Lady wanted to tweet that “peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence,” according to Grisham.

“No,” Melania is said to have said.

According to Grisham, Melania was assisting with the preparations for a photoshoot of a rug she had chosen at the time of the siege.

Grisham resigned from her position hours later.

Following the publication of Grisham’s explosive memoir, the former first lady issued a strongly worded statement blasting his “poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior.”

Melania Trump attended game four of the 2021 World Series in Atlanta, Georgia, with Donald Trump on Saturday, October 30.

Melania Trump was seen smiling alongside her husband as the Atlanta Braves battled the Houston Astros.

However, a video of the first lady grimacing and rolling her eyes went viral, with Twitter users hailing the new “reaction gif” as proof of the former first lady’s efforts to distance herself from Donald Trump.

Former Obama regional campaign chair Jon Cooper tweeted afterward, “Who else gets the feeling Melania can’t stand the sight of her husband?”

In the month of October

