Inside Netflix’s Hype House, which exposes the dark side of TikTok fame, including one former star accused of grooming teen girls.

Inside Netflix’s Hype House, which reveals the dark side of TikTok fame – including one former star accused of grooming teen girls –

The Hype House, a new reality show about a group of TikTok stars living and working together, has exposed the dark side of social media fame and the struggle to stay on top.

Since one of the group’s former stars, Tony Lopez, was accused of grooming teen girls, the controversial show has been the target of criticism.

The teen accusers also accused two other founding members of TikTok of negligence.

Lopez doesn’t appear in the Hype House show and had already left the mansion before filming began.

The Hype House began as a group of 19 TikTok influencers, many of whom were millionaires, living in a Los Angeles mansion where they created and shared content when it was founded in 2019.

To keep the (dollar)5 million mansion rent-free, he had to make at least three TikToks a day and content for The Hype House’s own channel at least once a month to make the (dollar)80,000 a month he needed.

Tony, 21, and his brother, Ondreaz, were both founding members of the collective.

Many of the participants were under the age of 18 when the project began, and they would only come to the house to create videos and dances.

It was, however, chastised for allowing underage girls to live with men in their twenties.

While many of the show’s biggest stars, like Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio, have since moved on to their own homes, shows, and larger fame, they were once just teenagers.

Charli, who is only 17 years old, has amassed 130 million followers on Instagram.

In 2019, Tony Lopez rose to fame on TikTok, where he now has over 22 million followers.

However, in January 2021, he was accused of grooming and having sex with two teenage girls using social media, according to an explosive lawsuit.

The allegations against him have been refuted.

The teens used the aliases HL Doe and CH Doe to accuse the 21-year-old of texting and messaging them on social media despite the fact that they were minors.

According to TMZ, in January 2020, HL accused him of engaging in illegal sexual acts with her, including oral and vaginal sex.

She claimed she told him she was 16 before the encounter but later admitted she was 15.

Despite revealing she was even younger, the accuser claimed she had sex with Lopez again at his Nevada home.

CH claimed in the lawsuit that she met Lopez when she was 16 years old in April 2020.

According to the report, they exchanged cellphone and Snapchat numbers, and Lopez was accused right away…

