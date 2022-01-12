Inside No 10’s lockdown-breaking party, where they “joked about being caught by DRONES while downing gin.”

It has been revealed that during lockdown, Boris Johnson’s closest aides joked about being spied by a drone while drinking gin in the No10 garden.

Senior staff stocked up on alcohol at the nearby Tesco near Westminster tube station before enjoying the evening in the sunshine.

However, 18 months after the booze-up on May 20, 2020, the PM is now suffering from a debilitating hangover as new details about the event emerge.

Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie have been accused of attending a party hosted by Martin Reynolds, a top No10 official.

Mr Reynolds invited over 100 Downing Street staff to “socially distanced drinks” at 6 p.m. and encouraged them to “bring your own booze” in an now-famous email.

Only an hour before, Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden was on the No10 podium, urging Brits to follow the rules and only meet one other person outside.

Mr Reynolds got cold feet shortly after sending the email, but figured that cutting the cord would draw more attention to the allegations of rule-breaking, according to The New York Times.

By that time, the No10 garden had already been set up with trestle tables, which had been set up at lunchtime.

Around 40 employees filed into the sun-drenched No10 garden after making the 500-yard dash to the crowded Tesco Express to pick up gin, rosé, and wine.

Mr Johnson has refused to say whether he and Carrie were present, but insiders say he was.

Despite the joy, attendees are said to be aware that they are breaking the rules.

One official joked about being spotted by a surveillance drone, which had been used by Derbyshire Police to apprehend walkers at the same time as the first lockdown.

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, today urged Mr Johnson to come clean if he is forced to break cover at PMQs.

“It’s very simple for me,” she said.

I’ve been asking the Prime Minister for the past few days, and all I have to say is, were you at this party on May 20 or not?

“He has the ability to clear this up very quickly, but he has so far refused to do so.”

“He has seriously harmed the office of Prime Minister by allowing this to continue because he refuses to tell the British people what they deserve to hear.”

“And that’s regardless of whether he broke the lockdown rules or was present at this party.”

Around 12 Tory MPs have already come out of the woodwork to publicly criticize Mr Johnson.

There has even been talk of a leadership challenge ahead of the local elections in May.

“I don’t see how he will survive,” a Tory told The Sun.

If there are enough of us, I believe we can…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.