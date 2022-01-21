Inside Prince Andrew’s affair with actress Koo Stark, whose topless scenes shocked the Palace after he introduced her to Queen Elizabeth II.

Inside Prince Andrew’s relationship with actress Koo Stark, whose topless scenes rocked the Palace after he introduced her to Queen Elizabeth.

After being set up on a blind date with the dashing Duke of York, American-born actress Koo Stark seemed to be the perfect match for him, and she charmed the Queen when they had tea together.

The couple split up after it was revealed she had appeared topless in an arthouse film in the late 1970s.

In 1981, when she was 24 and he was 21, they were set up on a blind date.

Kathleen Koo, real name Kathleen, was cast in a minor role in Star Wars as Luke Skywalker’s friend in a scene that was unfortunately cut out.

Their chemistry was instantaneous, according to Koo.

In 2015, she recalled, “He walked into my life and that was it, he was my life.”

According to reports, Andrew quickly introduced her to his mother, who was said to be smitten with her favorite son’s new beau and regularly invited the bubbly brunette to tea.

Andrew received a phone call in 1982 from Koo’s Belgravia flat informing him that he had been called up for military duty to serve in the Falklands War.

He returned to the UK after serving as a co-pilot in daring helicopter raids, and Koo was “waiting in his rooms at Buckingham Palace… the returning hero with a red rose between his teeth.”

However, later that year, while on vacation in the royal hotspot of Mustique, their relationship would become strained.

Koo’s topless photos from Emily, a 1976 coming-of-age arthouse film with a lesbian shower scene, were published.

It was a modest box office success in the 1970s, but it was resurrected in the 1980s thanks to Koo and Andrew’s romance.

Dating a prominent royal entailed other risks, such as being informed that she was on an IRA hit list.

Princess Diana aided her as well, providing “useful advice” on how to deal with royal life.

Stark wrote, “Diana was very concerned, kind, and supportive.”

“Even though she was safely behind palace gates, she was stressed.”

Andrew reportedly pleaded in vain with the Palace to help her as media attention on the couple grew.

But it was too much for them, and after 18 months together, they broke up in 1983.

In 1988, she said, “The amount of attention and pressure on me became unbearable.”

“It was a dreadful experience.”

Following their divorce, she married Tim Jeffries, the manager of a photographic gallery, in 1984, but the couple…

