Inside Prince Andrew’s face-to-face meeting with the Queen – 5 key moments as the Duke becomes estranged from the Royal Family

PRINCE Andrew was summoned to Windsor Castle for a face-to-face confrontation with the Queen, during which he was effectively expelled from the Firm.

During the hour-long summit, Her Majesty dramatically stripped the disgraced Duke of York of his royal and military titles ahead of his civil sexual assault lawsuit.

Andrew will no longer be able to use the title ‘His Royal Highness,’ and will be prosecuted in the United States as a “private citizen,” which means he won’t be able to hide behind royal privileges.

After Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexually abusing her when she was 17, which he denies, he will most likely fade from public life entirely.

Here are five key moments from the major split as he prepares for a life away from the spotlight and his court battle.

The Queen summoned her second son, widely regarded as her “favorite,” to Windsor Castle in an effort to prevent the royal family’s sex assault case from becoming even more damaging.

At around 11.30 a.m. on Thursday, Andrew arrived with a sad expression on his face for the emotional discussion.

The duke’s titles were returned to his mother during the 90-minute meeting, just hours after a judge ruled that he would face a court battle with his rape accuser.

Meghan and Harry ditched the Firm, and Her Majesty is reportedly following the same model.

Andrew was accompanied by his lawyer to the meeting.

However, solicitor Gary Bloxsome is said to have been forced to wait outside in the car park, which is a humiliating blow.

The monarch most likely wanted to keep the conversation within the royal family and give her son a good scolding.

Andrew, on the other hand, had to face the Queen without the moral or legal support of his “inner circle of one.”

During the showdown, Prince William and Prince Charles are believed to have urged the Queen to strip Andrew of his royal patronages and military titles.

According to insiders, Her Majesty’s decision to reduce Andrew to a “private citizen” was one of the most difficult in her 70 years on the throne, but she did so after speaking with senior royals, including Charles and William, who urged her to do so.

Wills is said to have played a key role in the decision, advising Andrew’s grandmother that his situation was “grave.”

Andrew must go, and he and Charles are said to be “completely furious” after he “crossed a red line,” according to The Sun.

A letter from Navy, RAF, and Army veterans requesting that his military appointments be revoked added to the pressure.

Following internal discussions, the historic decision was made.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.