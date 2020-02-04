Inside quarantined coronavirus cruise ship where doctors board to treat passengers

Four doctors wearing protective clothes and masks can be seen sitting on the sixth floor of the Diamond Princess cruise ship

Pictures from inside the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship have emerged after Japanese officials quarantined the vessel earlier this morning.

Four doctors wearing protective clothes and masks can be seen sitting on the sixth floor over a green first aid box discussing the situation.

Other images show a group of doctors in masks holding bio hazard bags and paperwork as they go door to door.

Medics are testing the health of all 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew on board the ship for the deadly virus.

The isolated ship is docked off the port of Yokohama near Tokyo after a man who boarded the vessel over a week ago was diagnosed with the disease.

Cruise company Carnival Japan said the 80-year-old man flew to Japan and boarded the ship on January 20th and disembarked in Hong Kong on January 25.

The cruise ship will be delayed for at least 24 hours to give authorities enough time to review the health of the passengers and decided whether to let them leave the ship.

Passengers had hoped for a relaxing 14-day holiday which was intended for Kagoshima, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Da Nag and Halong Bay in Vietnam, Keelung, Taiwan and Naha, Japan.

The ship has been in operation since 2004 and boasts a casino, a shop, art gallery, sports court, internet cafe, pool and a hot tub.

It has four restaurants serving a variety of foods, two different bars and a nightclub.

Japan has confirmed 20 in-country cases of the coronavirus, with 17 of those infected coming from Wuhan.

The death toll in mainland China topped 420 with over 20,000 confirmed cases globally.