Inside Ronnie Spector’s marriage to murderer Phil Spector, who allegedly threatened to kill her and place her in a gold coffin.

Inside Ronnie Spector’s marriage to assassin Phil Spector, who “threatened to kill her and put her in a gold coffin.”

Ronnie Spector, the legendary singer, died on Wednesday, at the age of 78.

The bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who fronted The Ronettes and sang 1960s hits like Be My Baby and Baby I Love You had a brief battle with cancer.

Her band rose to prominence during the girl-group era, touring the United Kingdom with the Rolling Stones and befriending the Beatles.

However, Ronnie is said to have lived in fear of her husband, producer Phil Spector, behind the scenes.

In fact, she claimed in her memoir Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness that while they were married, Spector controlled her every move and put her through emotional turmoil.

The Sun examines their tumultuous relationship, which lasted until 1974.

In the 1960s, Ronnie met Phil when she became the lead singer of The Ronettes, Veronica Bennett, later known as Ronnie Spector.

Phil was previously married to Annette Merar, the Spectors Three’s lead vocalist.

Spector married Bennett in 1968 after divorcing Merar in 1966.

Donté Phillip, Louis Phillip, and Gary Phillip, twins, were the three children they adopted together.

Ronnie, on the other hand, claimed that in 1972, she was forced to flee their home barefoot with the assistance of her mother.

“Let’s see how far you get now,” Spector screamed as he yanked her shoe off and stuck it in his belt.

According to the book, he then threatened Ronnie, yelling at her that if she even considered divorcing him, he would “destroy” her.

Ronnie’s mother then rushed in, screaming and punching Spector as she and Ronnie attempted to flee.

She also revealed that she and her mother spent their wedding night hiding in a bathroom while Spector tried to slam the door shut in an enraged rage.

And how he said he bought her a gold coffin with a glass top so he could “keep an eye” on her after she died.

He also made her drive around with an inflatable replica of himself next to her and once surprised her with adopted twins as a Christmas present.

The claims were made by Ronnie, a member of The Ronettes, in her 1990 autobiography Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness, which was discovered by The Sun.

Donte, who was born on March 23, 1969, told the Daily Mail that his father was abusive to him and his brothers, describing their relationship as “a thin line between love and hate.”

He also claimed Spector had “locked him up…

