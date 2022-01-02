Inside Samuel Little’s twisted crimes, which included drowning and strangling 93 women.

Inside Samuel Little’s twisted crimes, including drowning and strangling 93 women.

THE most prolific serial killer in US history confessed to 93 murders, but a year after his death in prison, authorities are still trying to prove he is responsible for 31 of the slayings he admitted to and close the cases.

Samuel Little admitted to strangling all of his victims except two, whom he drowned, and “was adamant he never shot or stabbed them,” according to the FBI.

According to the FBI, Little “had a photographic memory” and could “describe where he met and killed the victims, where he left their bodies, and what the victims looked like.”

But, according to the FBI, he lacked the ability to judge time and distance accurately.

“Little has been proven to be off by more than 10 years and 40 miles at times, so the years and distances given in the linked narratives should not be taken as definitive.”

31 cases remain unsolved as a result of this.

According to the Texas Rangers, the others have been definitively matched to victims through DNA evidence and/or extensive corroborated interviews.

According to federal law enforcement agencies who released sketches of the victims, all of the open murders occurred between 1970 and 1997.

There are 16 cases in California, mostly in the Los Angeles area, five cases in Florida, three cases in Georgia, two cases in Louisiana, and one case each in Mississippi, Nevada, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

During his murder spree, he spent at least six months in prison six times:

According to law enforcement, many of his victims’ deaths were misclassified in autopsy reports and listed as drug overdoses or natural deaths, which meant they were never investigated as homicides.

Little was able to move from state to state without being discovered by the police.

According to snippets of the transcript released by federal law enforcement, when confessing to the murders, he described his victims in vivid detail, including where and how he met them and how he killed them.

This is an example of a woman he claimed he killed in Los Angeles, California, where at least 16 of the 31 cases took place.

“Little bought ‘dope,’ then went into a vacant garage on Figueroa, surrounded by a lot of houses, and Little thought it was on 71st or 72nd and Figueroa,” the Texas Rangers said, citing the interview transcript.

“The black female crawled onto a ledge in front of a house, where she ‘took off her pants.'”

“Little snatched the woman’s neck…

