Inside Saudi Arabia’s (dollar)500 billion futuristic megacity ‘Neom,’ which features flying taxis, robot maids, and a replica moon.

SAUDI Arabia is constructing a (dollar)500 billion megacity with robot maids and flying taxis.

Neom will be a Jetsons-style metropolis that promises to be ultra modern – and could be a contrast to the rest of Saudi Arabia’s conservative areas.

Neom’s plans are so ambitious that some of the technology doesn’t even exist yet, thanks to Saudi Arabia’s (dollar)500 billion Private Investment Fund, which also purchased Newcastle United.

The city will be built on the Jordanian-Egyptian border and will open its doors to residents and businesses in 2025.

It will be 17 times the size of London and will be “built from the ground up” with solar and wind power.

According to Neom’s chairman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (also known as MBS), the city will “be drone-friendly and a center for robotics development.”

Flying taxis, as seen in science fiction films such as Blade Runner and Back to the Future II, will be available in the city, according to planning documents.

“Driving is just for fun, not for transportation,” the plans state.

Saudi Arabia wants to attract “the best and brightest” professionals to the city and turn it into a major commercial hub to compete with Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Doha in Qatar.

According to the documents, robot maids will clean the homes of these well-paid foreign workers, freeing them from household responsibilities.

In the incredibly dry country the size of Western Europe, cloud seeding will also be used to generate rain clouds.

Using planes or drones, the process involves dumping dry ice into clouds in order to create rain.

Other strange ideas for the city include “dinosaur robots” in a Jurassic Park-style attraction and “robot martial arts,” in which machines fight each other for entertainment.

The kingdom also plans to build a massive artificial moon that will light up every night and serve as a landmark.

MBS recently stated that the sand on the city’s proposed Silver Beach should “glow” at night.

According to two sources close to the project, engineers have not yet figured out a safe way to do so.

The construction of Neom was announced at the 2017 Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.

Marc Raibert, the CEO of robotics firm Boston Dynamics, said at the event that machines could be used as “security” in the city.

“Robots could perform a variety of functions, including security, logistics, home deliveries, and even caring for the elderly and infirm,” he said.

