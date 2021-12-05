Inside Saudi Arabia’s nightmare ‘black hole’ jails, where inmates are beaten to death, diseases abound, and children die

BEHIND the glitz and glam of one of the world’s wealthiest countries, a terrifying web of brutality and oppression is said to exist.

Many detainees in Saudi Arabia are allegedly subjected to inhumane treatment, including being whipped bloody, having diseases run rampant, and having children die.

The regime is attempting to gain a seat at the international table by aggressively promoting a new image of itself as a more moderate and modern state.

The kingdom is moving forward under the leadership of Mohammad Bin Salman, also known as MBS, who has purchased football club Newcastle United, hosted its first Formula 1 race today, and hosted high-profile boxing and wrestling events.

According to human rights organizations, the country’s ritzy and friendly exterior hides a horrific underbelly, much of which is visible in the country’s prison system.

Thousands of people are thought to have vanished into Saudi prisons’ “black holes,” with no indication of when they will be released.

Political detainees and migrants are thought to be subjected to the harshest conditions in the kingdom.

Electric shocks, beatings, sleep deprivation, being forced to sit in stress positions, and being hung upside down are all alleged forms of torture.

Pictures and videos allegedly taken from the country’s prison and detention system show overcrowding, people sleeping on the floor like sardines, and men whose backs have been whipped raw.

According to Amnesty International, the country continues to torture detainees and keep them in deplorable conditions, according to Infosurhoy.

The group urged the Gulf kingdom’s leaders to “immediately and significantly improve detention conditions, end torture and other ill-treatment, and ensure detainees have access to adequate food, water, sanitation, health care, housing, and clothing.”

“We have documented serious human rights violations in the detention of migrants in prisons across Saudi Arabia – detainees, including children, lacked food, water, health care, sanitation facilities, and clothing in overcrowded cells,” Dana Ahmed, an Amnesty International researcher, told Infosurhoy.

“In another case, women migrants were held in detention for up to 18 months with no end in sight.”

“The anxiety of their prolonged detention is compounded for many of the migrants by the fact that they have families at home who rely on the money they send from their jobs in Saudi Arabia.”

Amnesty International revealed a number of cases of detainee torture in a report published last October.

After complaining about their living conditions, two inmates were reportedly shocked with electric shocks.

The guards allegedly whipped another man after discovering a cell phone on him.

Some of us are compelled to retire to our rooms for the night…

