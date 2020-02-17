Inside Susan Boyle’s revamped Scottish council house

Susan Boyle has offered a glimpse inside the Scottish council house where she’s continued to live even after rising to fame on Britain’s Got Talent 11 years ago.

The singer, 58, still makes a modest home in the remote village of West Lothian, which is covered with religious artefacts and snaps from her meetings with various big stars.

Susan also told OK! magazine that even after finding success as a singer she couldn’t bear to part from her home in Scotland as it holds too many valuable memories.

While Susan herself received a glamorous makeover after rising to fame on BGT in 2009, her home still remains a simple and cosy property.

The Scottish superstar’s living area is covered with plenty of cute ornaments and knick knacks, many of which embody her lifelong love of cats.

After recently refurbishing her home, Susan revealed that the living room now boasts a neutral grey colour scheme with a simple brown wood dining table.

Channelling her love of music, the room is covered with memorabilia from throughout her career, and the record plaque for her hugely successful album as well as an enormous piano.

Susan also decorates her home with snaps from her various encounters with some of the UK’s biggest stars, and pride of place on her window sill is a snap from her meeting with Pope Francis.

Speaking about her home, Susan said that even after her success in the music industry she couldn’t bear to move out of her beloved home.

She said: ‘It’s to do with the memories of your house and your upbringing, you need to take stock of things and maybe see where you come from and where your roots lie.

‘It’s best to be grounded and with your roots. It keeps you grounded and prevents you from saying things maybe you shouldn’t say.’

Having grown up in a religious family, Susan’s home is covered with plenty of artefacts and small statues, as well as a painting of her late parents.

Susan also showed off her dressing room which she uses to store her array of stylish outfits, as she recalled that the home used to be a bedroom for herself and three other sisters.

She’s now revamped the room with her collection of chic clothes and costume jewellery, and despite massing fortune of £22 million she’s only splashed out on a few big purchases including a fur coat and a bike.

Susan recently told the Edinburgh Evening News the house needed refurbishing for some time, as she said: ‘The house has been needing doing up for some time, I was beginning to lose things in it.

‘I’ve had the kitchen done, the living room papered, the floors done and a summerhouse put out the back.’

Last year, the singing superstar revealed that she felt like an ‘act in a freak show’ during her first audition on Britain’s Got Talent.

Susan, who finished runner-up in the 2009 series of the show, admitted she felt ‘suffocated’ when she took to the stage as people were ‘laughing at her crazy hair’ and dress sense.

She told the Irish Mirror: ‘It felt quite suffocating, almost as though I was an act in a freak show, and that hurt. It was incredibly difficult to come to terms with for a time, but the positives have far outweighed the negatives.’

‘Everyone was laughing at me; they wondered who this daft woman with the crazy hair was… and I had made a bad choice in clothes, so no-one had high expectations.’

Susan had the last laugh when she blew the judges and crowds away with her rendition of Les Misérables’ I Dreamed A Dream – becoming one of the most iconic reality show contestants ever.