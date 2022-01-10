Inside the chilling crimes of Robert Durst, the tycoon who ‘dismembered a pal and accidentally confessed to murder’

Inside the chilling crimes of Robert Durst, the tycoon who “dismembered a friend and accidentally confessed to murder.”

“WHAT the hell did I do? Kill them all, of course,” Robert Durst said, oblivious to the fact that he was still wearing a microphone minutes after being confronted with new evidence in the case of a horrifying slaying.

The multimillionaire’s connection to three murders was chronicled in 2015 Netflix documentary series The Jinx, and the “confession” was used as evidence in his murder trial.

Susan Berman was fatally shot in the head in her Beverly Hills home in 2000, according to Durst, who is 78 years old.

However, prosecutors claim that Durst carried out the cold-blooded murder in order to prevent Berman from speaking to cops about his first wife, Kathie’s, mysterious disappearance.

In 1982, Kathie vanished from New York, where she’d grown up as the heir to one of the country’s wealthiest and most powerful real estate dynasties.

Despite the fact that Kathie’s relatives claim Durst murdered and butchered her, Kathie’s body was never found, and he was never charged with the crime.

Years later, Durst was found guilty of murdering and dismembering another man, Morris Black, but not of murdering him, claiming self-defense.

When cops discovered Black’s body parts floating in the waters of Galveston Bay, Texas, Durst was hiding in plain sight and had even disguised himself as a woman.

However, if Durst is found guilty in the new trial, which begins this week — 20 years after Berman’s murder and nearly 40 years after his first wife disappeared — it could be the beginning of the end for him.

Here’s how Durst wound up in a murder trial.

Durst was the last person to see his first wife Kathie, a paediatrician trainee, alive.

She’d been at a dinner party with friends earlier in the evening of January 31, 1982, when she received a call from Durst and had to abruptly leave.

She was 38 years old at the time, and no one ever saw her again.

I now believe he was training those dogs to kill and dispose of his wife.

She’d been treated for facial injuries a few weeks before, which she claimed Durst had caused.

So it’s no surprise that suspicion fell quickly on Durst, who’d just ended a three-year relationship with Prudence Farrow, but there was no hard evidence that he killed Kathie.

Durst’s brother Douglas, who inherited the family’s business empire after their father died, shared a gruesome theory about what happened shortly before The Jinx aired in 2015.

“Prior to my sister-in-law’s [Kathie’s] disappearance, Bob had…

I now believe he was practising killing and disposing his wife with those dogs. Douglas Durst, Robert’s brother

Only the killer could have written [it] Robert Durst on the ‘cadaver’ note

There it is – you’re caught Robert Durst speaking to himself while being recorded