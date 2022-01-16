Inside the crimes of Aafia Siddiqui, also known as “Lady Al Qaeda,” and her connection to the Colleyville synagogue hostage situation

The man who kidnapped four worshippers at a Texas synagogue on Saturday reportedly demanded that terrorist Aafia Siddiqui be released.

Following the September 11 attacks, “Lady Al Qaeda,” real name Aafia Siddiqui, was one of America’s most wanted terrorists.

According to the FBI, after loud bangs and gunfire were heard inside the building, the 12-hour standoff ended with all the hostages safe and the hostage-taker dead.

Siddiqui is serving an 86-year sentence in a federal prison near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, after being convicted in 2010 of attempting to kill American service members in Afghanistan.

According to the federal indictment, Siddiqui stole an Army officer’s M-4 while inside an Afghan National Police compound in Ghazni in July 2008 and opened fire on FBI agents and US military assigned to question her.

She was a 37-year-old neuroscientist at the time, having studied at prestigious US institutions and spent 12 years in the United States.

However, anti-Muslim sentiments in the country, prisoner treatment at Guantanamo Bay, and American military action in the Middle East appeared to radicalize her after 9/11, and she became a target for federal law enforcement agencies.

Federal authorities described her as an “Al Qaeda operative and facilitator” and warned of intelligence showing Al Qaeda was planning an attack in the coming months during a press conference in May 2004.

Authorities discovered a damning two-page handwritten memo during her arrest in which she mentioned “dirty bombs” and listed potential US targets for a “mass casualty attack.”

“To all Americans loyal to the USA: This comes from someone the ignorant among you may consider to be their ‘enemy’ based on the propaganda put forth by the zionist-controlled US media,” Siddiqui wrote in the first line.

“WITH INNOCENT LIVES LOST ON BOTH SIDES, THE WAR WILL CONTINUE!” she wrote.

She claimed that the Middle East war that followed 911 was intended to “benefit Israel.”

“Learn about the Jews’ history.

“They have always turned on those who have shown compassion and made the “fatal” mistake of sheltering them,” Siddiqui wrote.

“The Jews have been mercilessly expelled from wherever they gain strength because of their ungrateful backstabbing.”

This is why they are subjected to ‘Holocausts’ on a continual basis!!

“But if they could just learn to be grateful and change their ways!! But they won’t, and history will repeat itself, as it always does.”

According to court documents, “she has identified her dissatisfaction with her attorneys because she perceives them to be Jewish and thus not likely to act in her best interest” during psychological evaluations.

