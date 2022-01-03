Inside the ‘crimewave’ of influencer scams sweeping Instagram, where reality stars have defrauded thousands of Brits.

Inside the ‘influencer scam’ ‘crimewave’ sweeping Instagram, where reality stars have defrauded thousands of Britons.

A TERRIFYING crime wave is sweeping social media, with celebrities promoting scams that defraud Brits of thousands of pounds of their hard-earned cash.

Joey Essex, Katie Price, Carl Woods, Chloe Ferrry, and Sophie Kaseai are among the celebrities who have fallen victim to the shady schemes, “misleadingly” promoting them to their millions of followers.

Other celebrities and influencers have also been chastised for endorsing rogue traders.

Typically, the bizarre ripoffs begin with the “scammer” approaching a celebrity for an endorsement.

The celebrity then uses Instagram to promote it, usually referring to the scammer as a friend and promising their followers that they can make money, invest, or buy a service.

Fans have been conned out of thousands of dollars in some cases.

It comes after a parliamentary committee urged MPs to include provisions in the upcoming Online Safety Bill that treat online fraud as seriously as terrorism.

Influencers should now “consider their moral and ethical duty to their followers,” according to an expert.

“It’s a classic story of a lack of accountability from talent all the way up to their agents,” social media expert Alfie Green, founder of We Are Monty, told the Sun.

“When reality stars and TV personalities are called out, there’s a common theme: they call a bluff of innocence.”

“Agents will also claim to have done some background checks, but keep in mind that it is their job to protect their talent.”

Alfie’s remarks follow a year of scandals.

The Sun exclusively revealed in June how Chloe Ferry, 25, from Geordie Shore, Helen Briggs, 25, from Ex on the Beach, and Myles Barnett, 27, from Towie, were paid to promote a dubious financial scheme similar to bankruptcy.

However, advertising watchdogs have banned the ads, ruling that they were deceptive and not clearly labeled.

Then, in July, two Geordie Shore fans lost over £1,000 by investing in a ForEx scheme promoted by MTV star Sophie Kasaei.

Clare Radford, 32, and Jade Swift, 27, said they were duped into thinking they were safe after Sophie, 32, told followers on Instagram that the scammer was “well-known” in the Forein Exchange industry.

“She can help you earn money at home no matter what you need to do,” she told her two million followers.

The con is nearly identical to that promoted by Katie Price, who encouraged her followers to invest in a “friend” named Josh Chandler.

Katie Price’s team claims she had no idea it was a…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.