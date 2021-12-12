Inside the ‘Delphi catfish’s’ fake Snapchat account, which boasted of cars, cash, and Gucci clothing

In an attempt to groom underage girls online, a BOGUS social media profile recently linked to the Delphi “Snapchat murders” flaunted a fictitious flashy lifestyle complete with sports cars and designer clothes.

The account, known as anthony_shots, was active on Snapchat and Instagram between 2016 and 2017, and was later revealed to have been created by Kegan Anthony Kline, 27, who has been charged with child pornographic offenses.

Police have refused to say whether Kline is being investigated in connection with the Delphi murders, and they haven’t said why they believe the account is linked to the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14.

Indiana State Police said in a news release earlier this week that they were looking for information about the account and anyone who may have met up with the person behind it.

The phony profile made use of stolen images of a male model and claimed to be extremely wealthy.

Some of the catfish’s posts, which show him posing shirtless in the mirror, were taken directly from the model’s Instagram page.

Other Snapchat posts showed the phony account ordering thousands of dollars worth of clothing from luxury brands like Gucci and driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

One post about the cars asked, “Which one should I drive?” and showed an orange Lamborghini parked in a garage.

Stacks of (dollar)100 bills were stacked on a table in another post.

The creator of the profile “solicited nude images, obtained their addresses, and attempted to meet them,” according to Indiana State Police.

Police are aware of the identity of the male model, who was first identified by The Sun, and he is not considered a person of interest.

Officials claim that his photographs were taken without his permission or knowledge.

The model, who now works as an Alaska cop, issued a statement saying he was unable to comment on the case but confirmed he is assisting with the investigation.

He also claimed he was not informed that his photos would be released by Indiana State Police prior to the release on Tuesday.

Following a raid on his home on February 25, 2017, only 11 days after the bodies of Liberty and Abby were discovered, Kline was identified as the account’s perpetrator in an affidavit.

In August 2020, the 27-year-old was charged with 30 felonies, including child exploitation, possession of child pornography, obstruction of justice, and synthetic identity deception. He is currently in police custody.

According to reports, Kline admitted to police that he planned to use the phony accounts to…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.