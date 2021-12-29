Inside the fallout of ‘Delta Karen’ actress Patricia Cornwall, who ‘threatened to kill her mother and was involved in a DUI accident.’

Inside the demise of ‘Delta Karen’ actress Patricia Cornwall, who ‘threatened to kill her mother and was involved in a DUI accident.’

Court documents claim that an ex-Baywatch star was dubbed “Delta Karen” after allegedly attacking an elderly man on a plane for not wearing a mask and threatening to kill her own mother.

Patricia Cornwall, a former Playboy model, was arrested on December 23 after allegedly punching an 80-year-old man in the face over masks during a flight from Tampa to Atlanta.

Cornwall’s previous run-ins with the law have come to light since her arrest, with it being revealed that she was arrested just last month for crashing while drunk and then allegedly attempting to attack cops at the scene.

In another incident, the 51-year-old actress, who previously appeared in the film Playboy, allegedly threatened to murder her own mother and stepfather.

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, her stepfather Robert Spoeri claimed in July 2020 that Cornwall had attacked both him and her mother, Yolanda Spoeri.

He was seeking a Civil Harassment Restraining Order after Cornwall claimed to be the biological mother of the couple’s 14-year-old twins.

“Patricia kicked me, punched me, threatened to kill me, jumped on me, pulled my hair very hard, pounded my head into the floor… because I refused to reveal where her mother was hiding,” Spoeri claims in the filing.

“The real goal was to inflict far more harm on her mother.”

The former model is also accused of saying “she would kill [her]mother” and “her stepfather,” according to the filing.

The application for a restraining order was dropped the following month after neither party appeared in court, according to court documents obtained by The Sun.

Cornwall was also arrested for DUI in November, according to TMZ, after allegedly colliding with a tree in Florida.

According to law enforcement, she also attempted to attack officers who were attempting to apprehend her.

Officers apprehended her after she allegedly struck an elderly man on a Delta flight in her most recent arrest.

Cornwall was seen getting in the man’s face and shouting at him to wear a mask during the altercation, which was caught on camera.

He claimed that it was because he was eating that his was off.

As she yelled at him, the man repeatedly referred to the former model as “Karen,” prompting her to be dubbed “Delta Karen.”

Karen is a slang term for middle-aged white women who act “entitled and inappropriately” in social situations on social media.

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Cornwall was apprehended…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.