Inside the final hours of a 14-year-old girl killed by a ‘Delphi Snapchat’ killer, her sister reveals their final words to each other.

Inside the final hours of a 14-year-old girl murdered by a “Delphi Snapchat” killer, as her sister reveals their final words to each other

The sister of a girl killed in the Delphi “Snapchat murders” has spoken out about the last words she spoke to her late sibling before she was tragically murdered in the Indiana woods alongside her best friend.

Kelsi German, 21, was among the last to see her 14-year-old sister Libby alive.

Libby, who had the day off from school, asked Kelsi if she could drive her and her friend Abigail Williams, 13, to the Delphi Historic Trails on February 13, 2017.

Kelsi told Libby no at first because she had plans to meet up with her boyfriend later that afternoon before heading to work.

Kelsi, however, agreed to take the girls home shortly after 1.30pm on the condition that they find their own transportation.

“At the time, I didn’t feel like I was taking her to enough places or spending nearly enough time with her, so I agreed if she could arrange for someone else to pick her up.”

“She then came back a short time later and said, ‘OK, dad will pick us up if you’ll drop us off.'”

Kelsi then drove Abby and Libby to the trails, where they were dropped off shortly after 1.35pm.

Before driving away, Kelsi told The Sun that she told Libby she loved her, a sentiment echoed by the young teen.

“My family has always insisted on telling everyone you love them and goodbye every time you hang up the phone or leave the house.”

“We always said, ‘Goodbye, I love you, and I’ll see you later.'”

Kelsi reflected, “I told her I loved her and she said it back, just like any other time we were leaving each other.”

Libby then walked away from Abby, turning away.

Kelsi’s sister would never see her alive again.

Libby and Abby were always on time to pick up her father later that afternoon at a pre-arranged location.

After an extensive search of their area, their bodies were discovered the next day on a steep embankment about half a mile upstream from the Monon High Bridge Trail, where Libby had uploaded her final Snapchat post the day before.

The police have never revealed what killed Libby and Abby.

Their assailant has remained unknown as well.

Kelsi claims to have seen the…

