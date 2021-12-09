Inside the ‘hellish’ week of Christmas party fallout at No. 10 and the introduction of Covid Plan B

After a video of Downing Street aides joking about a lockdown-breaching party was leaked last December, Whitehall has become “a nest of singing vipers.”

One MP told me yesterday that the fallout from a leaked video showing Downing Street staffers laughing about a lockdown-breaching Christmas party last year has resulted in “the worst week for the Conservative Party” in two years.

Meanwhile, Whitehall has mirrored the mood at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, when a subdued Boris Johnson received little support from stony-faced backbenchers.

Insiders have told me that the atmosphere in Downing Street is “hellish,” and that Whitehall is “gripped in gossip” about who attended Covid rule-breaking parties during lockdowns last year.

Another Whitehall source described it as “like a nest of singing vipers.”

Meanwhile, more than one of Mr Johnson’s own MPs has claimed that he announced a move to plan B Covid restrictions – which are reviled by many on the backbench – to divert attention away from the parties row.

However, even before the infamous video was released, the PM was becoming pessimistic about the prospect of new restrictions.

Government insiders were optimistic at the start of the week that no new measures would be required until at least the 20th of December, when the previous regulations would be reviewed.

They were adamant that their decisions about the danger posed by the new variant would be based solely on scientific research.

That began to shift beginning Monday evening.

Scientists warned that community spread had reached critical levels, and that the rising cases were proof that Omicron is significantly more transmissible than Delta.

According to officials working on the response, it was no longer possible to simply wait for more data from South African researchers after that point.

Mr Johnson was unable to display his usual boosterism when he hosted around 40 Tory backbenchers from the Common Sense Group in Downing Street on Tuesday afternoon.

One of those present stated emphatically that “sooner or later,” he was ready to move to Covid plan B.

However, Allegra Stratton and No. 10 staffers were captured on video and posted online.

