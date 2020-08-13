Inside the hunt for El Chapo’s bloodthirsty partner El Mayo – who is so terrifying his own men won’t even utter his name

STARING at the dirt road ahead, Eladio holds an assault rifle up to the camera and calmly says: “I shoot down anyone, right in the head… I never miss.”

He is just one member of the ruthless and deadly Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico – which, since the arrest of drugs lord El Chapo, is thought to have been under the control of his long-time partner Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada Garcia.

Now Netflix docu-series World’s Most Wanted delves into the decades-long hunt for the suspected drugs kingpin – amid a grim spate of bloody crimes.

A 2009 indictment claimed that he had “employed ‘sicarios’, or hitmen, who carried out hundreds of acts of violence, including murders, kidnappings, tortures and violent collections of drug debts, at their direction.”

El Mayo, who’s thought to be around 72 now, has miraculously managed to evade arrest since the 90s.

In a bizarre break from cover, he did an interview with Mexican magazine Proceso in 2010 and confessed he’d consider suicide to avoid jail, adding: “I’d like to think so, that I’d kill myself.”

Now former DEA agents working on his case have opened up on their never-ending search for him – and how he is eventually believed to have sacrificed El Chapo in an attempt to save his son from jail.

The Sinaloa Cartel is an offshoot of the Guadalajara cartel and is one of the biggest and most powerful drug trafficking cartels in the world.

Notorious El Chapo and El Mayo are thought to have built it up after the Guadalajara cartel broke up, and its chilling reputation for violence has only grown since.

Sinaloa Cartel members have allegedly killed women and children, and have been known to rape family members of their rivals and force them to watch.

In 2010, a video even surfaced showing El Chapo beheading a rival with a chainsaw before cutting the face off the head and stitching it to a football.

The Sinaloa Cartel is also known to favour dissolving the remains of their victims in vats of acid.

Even with El Chapo behind bars for the rest of his life, it remains one of the most powerful cartels in Mexico – with El Mayo suspected to be at the helm still now.

El Mayo began his career as a farmer, but according to multiple reports, started dealing drugs at around 16 years old – eventually becoming linked to the Guadalajara Cartel.

Since it broke up, he’s been heavily credited with building up the Sinaloa Cartel alongside El Chapo – right up until the latter’s arrest.

His defence team insisted throughout the trial that he had been framed by his partner, and El Mayo was in fact the real cartel leader.

Now the documentary follows agents as they try to track him down, with footage even showing them storming his home in the mountains – only to find it empty.

The US government have offered a $5million reward for any information leading to El Mayo’s capture – but still, there has been no sign of him.

And the documentary now aims to highlight just how far-reaching his power is, with cartel members too afraid to utter his name on camera – while following every order they’re given without hesitation.

The camera crew interviews a suspected member of the cartel, Eladio, who describes their ‘boss’ on camera as “more poisonous than a snake”.

He is later seen riding in the back of a pick-up truck with a rifle held up to him, before saying: “On this van I shoot down anyone. Right in the head, I never miss…

“I am Eagle One. I follow every order. I am happy to be part of the Sinaloa Cartel.”

Indeed, El Mayo’s power is felt through every level of authority, with Victor Gerardo Garay Cadena, who was formerly in charge of the federal police anti-drug unit, saying: “He is the mastermind of the drug business here in Mexico.”

Meanwhile a Mexican journalist adds on camera: “Mayo is well known that when he’s angry, it’s better for you to hide wherever you can…

“If they want you dead, you’re going to be dead.”

David Lorino, an ex special agent in Chicago’s DEA, managed the agents that put the case against El Mayo together.

He explained they began their hunt for him by buying drugs on street corners, before listening into phone calls and tracking the chain back up to Mayo and Chapo.

Meanwhile former special agent Jack Riley, who was part of the hunt for him, revealed that their main tactic was to focus on his son and brother – who are “less cautious when using phones”.

They started monitoring his brother Jesus ‘El Rey’ Zambada’s house in Mexico City on October 20, 2008, before a huge shootout and raid resulted in his arrest.

Desperate, Zambada called the chief research officer of the federal police anti-drug unit – who it turned out had been working for the cartel in secret.

“Zambada was very well protected. Today we understand why – he was surrounded by policemen,” Cadena reveals.

“Because he paid them, as the saying goes, money talks. The police is state-funded but drug dealers pay more.

“In most of my career, in some areas I’ve been, I noticed half of the officers were involved with them.”

It snowballed from there and El Mayo’s son, El Vicentillo, was also later arrested.

After holding him for two years in “complete isolation”, agents finally persuaded him that he’d only ever be freed if he gave information on the cartel and their enemies.

“If we can take information from one bad guy, and take another bad guy out of business, is that a bad thing?” Lorino says on camera.

“We told him, ‘you’re going to have to tell us about your dad and your dad’s activities. That’s your only option for probably ever seeing the outside of a jail cell again’.”

Eventually, Mayo himself spoke to his son on the phone and apparently told him: “You do what you have to do son, to help yourself and your family.”

Sure enough, Vicente spoke to officers and Riley explains: “He led to probably hundreds of arrests. He showed us how they operate.”

Chapo, seeing the net closing in, reportedly began to make more public appearances.

“Towards the end, Chapo became stupid. He started going places he shouldn’t and doing public things. Mayo was concerned that Chapo was going to lead to more heat for the organisation,” Riley adds.

Eladio agrees on camera, saying: “He felt over-confident about his safety.”

It’s now widely believed that El Mayo continues to run the cartel in his former partner’s absense – but with claims he’s suffering health issues including diabetes, it’s unclear for how long.

“We still think Mayo may be the number one bag guy in the world,” Riley admits.

World’s Most Wanted also uncovers the stories of four other wanted fugitives.

They include Félicien Kabuga, who is suspected to have been involved in the Rwandan genocide, Samantha Lewthwaite (dubbed the White Widow), Sacilian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro and Ukrainian-born Russian organised crime boss Semion Mogilevich.