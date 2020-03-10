Inside the last Topshop before it closed its doors in Australia

Fashion chain Topshop has closed its doors in Australia for the last time.

The British retailer, owned by Arcadia Group, closed its Sydney store on George Street and Market Street at 4pm on Saturday – 11 years after its hugely successful launch that saw consumers queuing out the door.

On the day of the closure, the single level of the four-storey space that remained open was a baron wasteland.

Naked mannequins missing various arms and legs were stacked in an abandoned corner.

A price tag on a pair of size 32 black ‘Jamie’ super skinny jeans stamped with numerous discount tags were likely the last item sold, news.com.au revealed.

Originally retailing for $84.95, the once-coveted denim was eventually reduced to $5 – a discount of 94 per cent.

A lonely $1 rack lined with underwear stood by a solitary pane of glass just metres away from masses of empty metal clothes stands.

‘Is there anything else on sale?’ a customer asked a staff member on the penultimate day.

‘Nope, that’s it. This is all we have left,’ she replied.

The retailer entered voluntary administration in May 2017 and was forced to close under-performing stores with $35million debts.

Topshop branches in Myer disappeared fast.

The Melbourne CBD flagship soon became a Nespresso store.

Founder and CEO of Retail Doctor Group Brian Walker previously told Daily Mail Australia Topshop ‘haven’t done well’ and suggested it was to do with their ‘heartland’ being in the UK.

‘Their range of products probably wasn’t as deep and impressive as it is back home,’ he said.

‘They had domestic issues anyway… They were also a licensed model over here.’

Mr Walker said the ‘general consensus’ on Topshop was that their Australian range wasn’t as good as what is on offer in the UK.

‘You could go to Topshop or Zara online and get a better product shipped out of the UK and Spain than you could physically in the stores,’ he said.

‘Australians are pretty tech savvy, they’re able to look online, compare the product in the store and pick it off online.’

Mr Walker said the sheer distance between Australia and the UK can also be a reflection of retail failings.

‘You’ve got different hemispheres in terms of fashion. There core winter season is in our summer and so forth, that’s a big challenge,’ he said,

‘You’ve got cultural idiosyncrasies as well.’

The company also shut all 11 stores in the US last year, along with all stores in Japan and New Zealand.

Stores in the UK have also been pared back amid losses of $1.1billion in 2019, according to news.com.au.

Daily Mail Australia contacted Topshop Topman for comment.

Topshop joins a wave of other stores in Australia’s retail apocalypse.

American retailers Forever 21, Espirit, and Gap also failed to win over local consumers.

Household names like Harris Scarfe, Bardot, Roger David, and Napoleon Perdis dropped like flies in the past year with dozens of stores closing resulting in heavy job losses.

Experts claim that the closures could be the tip of the iceberg as consumers continue to turn more to online shopping over bricks and mortar stores.

Australian retail growth is at its worst level since the early 1990s recession and international giants like Amazon and Aldi threaten to further the shake up.