Inside the life of Trump’s rarely seen sister, who reappeared after the publication of a damning book before vanishing again.

Inside the life of Trump’s rarely seen sister, who reappeared after the publication of a damning book before fading back into obscurity.

DONALD Trump is rarely out of the news, but his sister Elizabeth is the polar opposite, avoiding the spotlight.

In June 2020, Elizabeth Trump was spotted in the aftermath of her niece’s scathing book on the Trump family.

Elizabeth, then 78, was photographed with her husband James Walter Grau at a Palm Beach golf course restaurant.

Mary Trump, the 55-year-old daughter of Donald Trump’s deceased older brother Fred Jr, was preparing to release the tell-all Too Much And Never Enough just before the Republican National Convention at the time.

When contacted by the Daily Mail for comment, Elizabeth Trump remained tight-lipped, saying only, “I have nothing to say.”

When asked how she felt about the controversial book, she replied, “Not at all, not at all.”

Before driving in Grau’s Lincoln Continental to a dinner at Al Fresco, Elizabeth was seen welcoming a couple to her family’s home near Mar-a-Lago.

Elizabeth and Grau married in 1989 in a ceremony officiated by her and Donald’s sister, now-retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry.

When Mary Trump’s book was released, it caused a stir because it contained numerous allegations.

Donald Trump, she claimed, was abused emotionally as a child by his father, who left him scarred for life.

When Trump’s mother became ill, the book claimed he was neglected as a two-year-old and had to rely on a “total dependence on a caregiver (Fred Sr) who also caused him terror.”

“Mary Trump and the publisher of her book may claim to be acting in the public interest, but this book is clearly in the author’s own financial self-interest,” then-Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews told the Sun in 2020.

“Why speak out now, when President Trump has been in office for over three years working on behalf of the American people?”

“The President says he had a warm relationship with his father and that he was well-treated by him.

He claimed that his father was “loving and never harsh on him as a child.”

Elizabeth was also thrust into the spotlight in November 2020, when then-President Trump tweeted about an article in which she expressed her support for her brother’s claims that he had won the 2020 election.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to Elizabeth,” Mr.

“LOVE!” Trump screamed.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, had been duped by a fake Twitter account impersonating his sister.

Betty Trump, the fake account, had a photo of Elizabeth as its profile picture.

The account says, “This election inspired me to break my silence and speak out on behalf of my family.”

