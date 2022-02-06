Inside the most brutal mafia clan in Italy, where enemies are killed in a ‘Ritual of Death’ with point blank shotgun blasts.

A vicious new mafia gang is wreaking havoc on locals by executing enemies in broad daylight and bombing businesses deep in the foothills of southern Italy.

Behind the friendly facade of the villages of Foggia, Apulia, lurks a dark and sinister network of mobsters who murder their victims with a sawn-off shotgun blast to the face.

The Gargano clan, which arose from the bloody Neapolitan La Nuova Camorra gang, is unleashing a wave of heinous violence that hasn’t been seen in Italy in decades.

The gang is known for their “Ritual of Death,” which involves blowing a victim’s face off at close range with a sawn-off shotgun. It is one of four major mafias operating in the once-sleepy farming region.

Clans have been fighting for a piece of Foggia’s billion-pound-a-year narcotics trade, which sees drugs shipped into the port of Gargano and then dispersed across Western Europe.

“They want to express a level of hatred that goes beyond the idea of killing itself,” said Italian prosecutor Giuseppe Gatti, who is leading the charge to apprehend the vile thugs.

“Killing rituals can be viewed as an attempt to physically eliminate someone.”

“But they’re not just trying to get rid of someone here; they’re trying to erase all memories of this person.”

“Shooting someone in the face erases their memory and prevents their loved ones from seeing their face one last time.”

This is a heinous act.”

The Gargano group was “one of the most cruel,” according to Federica Bianchi, who runs the local chapter of Libera, an anti-Mafia organization, and forced locals to follow a code of silence known as l’Omertà.

She claims that her organization is constantly harassed by locals who want them to leave.

“When he tried to inform locals that they had a mafia problem, we were frequently told that we were too fixated on the mafia, as if we were trying to single them out on purpose.”

“At times, we were told that we were sullying Foggia’s reputation, that we were frightening tourists and scaring away business owners.”

“We were advised to keep our mouths shut.”

And it’s easy to see why: the Gargano family and the Foggian Society (La Società Foggiana), which is run in part by Rocco “The Pig” Moretti, Vincenzo “Capantica” Pellegrino, and Vito Bruno “The Hare” Lanza, are among Italy’s deadliest.

The men were members of the infamous Moretti-Pellegrino-Lanza cell, which extorted hundreds of businesses and was one of many clans…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.