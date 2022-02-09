Inside the murder of TK Kelly, a talented football player who was tragically killed just days before starting college on a full scholarship.

Inside the assassination of TK Kelly, a standout football player who was tragically killed just days before starting college on a full scholarship.

When TK KELLY was tragically killed in Richmond, California in 2004, he was just days away from starting college football on a full scholarship.

Terrance Kelly, also known as TK, was waiting in his car outside a Richmond home for the son of his father’s girlfriend when tragedy struck.

Kelly was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in his car.

According to reports, he was struck three times in the head and once in the back.

Brandon Young, who had requested a ride home from Kelly, came across the injured man and called for assistance.

An ambulance was said to have arrived in about 15 minutes.

Multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso were the cause of death, according to court documents.

Just days before his death, the standout football player was set to attend the University of Oregon on a full scholarship.

Kelly had made a name for himself as a football player at De La Salle High School, where he was named a top 100 athlete in 2004 and a first-team All-Times selection.

According to US News, there were nearly 100 homicides in Richmond, California in 2004.

A number of other shootings occurred in the Richmond area the same week Kelly was killed in 2004.

Kelly’s murder, however, did not appear to be completely random.

Kelly’s death, according to police, may have been caused by an altercation at a basketball tournament the previous summer.

According to witness statements, Kelly and Darren Pratcher had an argument during the tournament, during which Kelly allegedly offended or disrespected Pratcher.

A year later, a.22 caliber rifle with Pratcher’s fingerprints on it was discovered near the scene of Kelly’s death.

On August 17, 2004, five days after the shooting, he turned himself in.

Pratcher was only 15 years old when he committed the crime.

Despite his age, he was tried as an adult.

The trial began in August 2006, and in 2007, he was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Pratcher’s lawyer, according to reports, attempted to argue that the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

This argument, as well as attempts to have the case retried, were unsuccessful.

Superior Court Judge Laurel Brady said on the day of the sentencing, “I don’t do this lightly.”

Being here today makes me very sad, but I don’t think it’s inappropriate in this situation.”

He was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, and he is currently incarcerated at Centinelа State Prison in Imperial, California.

