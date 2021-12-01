Inside the new £24 million Game of Thrones Studio Tour, which will open in the United Kingdom next year.

VISIT WESTERO and go behind the scenes of the popular Game of Thrones series at the new £24 million attraction, which will open next year.

The Game of Thrones Studio Tour will open on February 4, 2022, and will allow fans to get up close and personal with sets, props, and costumes from the show.

The brand new 110,000 square foot attraction will educate visitors about the Game of Thrones universe, based on the iconic book series and television show.

Visitors will begin their journey at Castle Black and travel to Winterfell, the ancestral home of House Stark.

They’ll then make their way to Kings Landing via the Hall of Faces and the Winterfell Crypt.

Along the way, guests can see Daenerys Targaryen’s Dragonstone throne and enter the Great Hall, where Jon Snow was proclaimed King of the North.

Super fans will also be able to learn the behind-the-scenes secrets of the special effects used to create fire-breathing dragons, armies of the dead, and epic battles.

You can also put your acting skills to the test in an interactive green screen environment.

The attraction was built at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, where the series was first filmed.

Fans will soon be able to enter the Game of Thrones world, which has been off-limits to the general public for years.

“After many years as a closed and ‘off limits’ film studio, it is now time for fans from all over the world to step inside the Seven Kingdoms and make their own personal journey through the world of Westeros at Linen Mill Studios,” said the studios’ executive directors.

Fans will be able to rest and refuel at two on-site cafes as they travel through the tour.

Adult tickets start at £39.50, but there are lower-cost options for children, students, and seniors.

Children under the age of four are free, and coach transfers from Belfast and Dublin are available.

From Spain and Croatia to Iceland, here are some of the best Game of Thrones filming locations.

Other movie buffs will be able to visit London next year, as a new Harry Potter attraction will open at Warner Bros Studio Tour.

